Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is back — 35 deals I’m shopping now on Carhartt, Samsung Apple and more

It's official: Amazon's Big Spring Sale is back! The seasonal sale is slated to start on March 25 and run through March 31. That's 7 whole days of savings!
After the sale's successful debut last year, we're expecting the 2025 savings event to be even bigger and better — especially since this year's sale will last a day longer. Best of all, unlike Prime Day, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is open to all customers. We're expecting to see epic deals across the board on tech, apparel, cleaning essentials, patio furniture and all things spring related.
Fortunately, the Tom's Guide team has already begun hand-picking the best early deals ahead of the sale. We will be updating this page with the latest news and deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale, so keep checking back here.
I'm Olivia Halevy, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. I love all things lifestyle, shopping and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers and websites around. I'm here to find you the best discounts during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently knocking 20% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale like this doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware deals starting at just $17. For instance, the popular YETI Roadie Cooler 24 is now $50 off.
The 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. You can also snag a pack of four Blink Outdoor 4's for $199.
The Sonos Era 100 is a powerful tool for upgrading your home audio system, giving you surround sound for your Sonos Arc sound bar. If you don't want to go all-in, it's also great as a small smart speaker that can work for your bathroom, kitchen or the like.
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.
Landing the number one spot in our guide to the best grills, this Weber grill with three burners offering a total 529 square inches of cooking space, this Weber grill currently sits in the top spot of our grill buying guide, and for good reason. It's currently only available in the natural gas model.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and a 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called this the "ultimate Android phone" and said it "takes AI on phones to the next level."
Apparel
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
Levi's denim sale: up to 45% off @ Amazon
Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is slashing the prices of select Levi's denim styles for men and women. You can also get jackets, tees, caps and more.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.
Price check: from $79 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart
TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.
Right now, you can pick up the Hisense 65-inch A7N 4K TV for a discount — which is nice because this TV was already great value at its original price. The set features HDR 10/Dolby Vision support, built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, DTS Virtual: X support and three HDMI ports. There's also a Game Mode Plus that gets you access to Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode.
This is an unbelievable TV deal — especially if you're a fan of Roku's interface. Our Roku Pro Series 4K QLED TV review said this TV delivered "great performance on a budget." It provides strong contrast and brightness, excellent HDR performance and great gaming features, too.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs around, it's one of the best TVs, period. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV and an excellent choice to pair with the PS5 Pro. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looks colorful and dazzlingly bright, which is exactly what you want for video games. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
42" for $896
48" for $996
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D OLED review concluded that this is one of the best TVs you can buy.
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy
Small appliances
The premium Shark Stratos Cordless brings strong suction and clever features like odor neutralization. The dual brushroll system handles both carpet and hard floors effectively, while the LED headlights help spot hidden dust. Save big right now.
Owning a Vitamix is one of the most adult things you can do, and you absolutely won’t be disappointed. From making the smoothest frozen margaritas on game day to blending soups and smoothies in your day-to-day life, this blender will easily become one of your favorite kitchen appliances.
Although it’s pricey, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 offers top notch heating and state of the art design. Plus, come summer, it can cool you off. As it works, it also purifies the air. It comes with an electronic thermostat, remote control and app connectivity. To learn more, take a look at our Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 review.
If you’re after a robovac that can sweep and wash your hard floors, this Eufy X10 Pro is a great deal. With a powerful 8,000 Pa suction, it comes with dual mops to remove stubborn stains and handy 12 mm auto-lift and carpet detection. Customize your settings and cleaning schedules through app control. What’s more, it’s self-emptying, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty.
Audio
Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.
One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.
The Jlab Jbuds Lux ANC made our list of the best noise-canceling headphones as the best pair for under $100. You get great audio with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support, up to 70 hours of battery life and strong active noise canceling capabilities to boot.
The Sony WF-C700N rank as one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds deliver Pro-level features for less.
Sonos' smallest soundbar is perfect for small TVs that really need some better audio. We were incredibly impressed with the bar in the Sonos Ray review, especially the balanced sound profile. It sounded much bigger than it actually is, instantly improving on the likely terrible speakers in your TV. It connects to the Sonos app so that you can activate its smart features, like Alexa and Google Assistant support.
Sennheisers' flagship cans are comfortable thanks to their plush padding and large earcups, and the silicon headband does a great job at keeping them in place. The active noise canceling is very good to boot. It's the sound we really liked in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones review though, with rich, bassy audio to bring out the best in your music.
Outdoor
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.
Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a spring fling, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.
Relax and unwind in this set of comfortable wooden rocking chairs. Their ergonomic armrests and backrest add extra comfort and can even help release spinal pressure. The cozy rocking chairs will be the perfect addition to your front porch, pool area, balcony and so on.
If you’re after an L-shaped, outdoor sofa to suit your backyard, this is a great deal. Designed in a handwoven, wicker design, this is also topped with comfortable, weatherproof cushions. It can also be detached to create a 2-piece lounger section, if you want to create more space. In addition, it comes with a neat, tempered, glass top table to hold your cocktails. With its rustic, wicker style and black cushions, this set will make an attractive piece to your space.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is back! Amazon confirmed the news this morning promising massive savings sitewide on apparel, 4K TVs, laptop, tablets and more. The 7-day sale will begin on Tuesday, March 25th. However, Amazon is kicking things off with a pre-sale you can shop right now. From Prime Day to Black Friday, I've covered dozens of Amazon sales and in this live blog I'm rounding up the best deals you can shop right now along with advice on what to buy next week. The entire Tom's Guide staff will be updating this live blog throughout the week, so make sure to bookmark this page for the best deals as they go live.
