Your iPhone's Calculator app has been hiding a secret this whole time

The iPhone Calculator app has a handy hidden trick up its sleeve

iOS calculator app
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you're running one of the latest and best iPhones or an older model which has been updated to iOS 15, Apple has a whole bunch of neat tricks in its devices it doesn't often shout about, many of which can make your experience even better.

One such trick is one hidden in, admittedly, not the most exciting of places — the Calculator app. This gesture lets you instantly delete the last digit by simply sliding to the left or right.

This may not sound that useful, but after trying it myself a few times over the past day or so, it really makes using the Calculator app a lot easier.

How to swipe to delete in iPhone Calculator app

To delete a digit by swiping in the Calculator app, simply swipe either left or right at the top of display. It's that easy — as demonstrated in our TikTok video below.

Granted, it's not the most Earth-shattering of features, but it's still handy to know about, as is the hidden scientific calculator mode that reveals itself if you turn your iPhone sideways into landscape mode. 

iPhone 13 Calculator app

(Image credit: Future)

Who knew the humble Calculator app was full of so many surprises? 

