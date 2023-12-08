How to watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special episode 3 — The Giggle

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials are coming to an end. However, Whovians still have one more flurry of excitement to enjoy as the trilogy reaches its climax with episode 3. There is plenty more that the Time Lord needs to sort...

Below we have all the information on how to watch the Doctor Who Special episode 3 – The Giggle – from anywhere and potentially for FREE with a VPN.

Doctor Who Special episode 3 start time, channel The Doctor Who Special episode 3 airs on Satuday, December 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. GMT.

• U.K — FREE on BBC iPlayer

• U.S. — Disney Plus

• Watch iPlayer from abroad — try ExpressVPN risk-free

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special episodes have seen David Tennant return as the Doctor, but this time he is 14th, not the 10th iteration of the Time Lord.

Saturday's concluding episode, titled The Giggle, sees the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) take centre stage as the Doctor’s foe. It is the first time the character has featured in a TV storyline for 57 years and he’s certainly making an impact. As chaos reigns, can the Time Lord fend him off?

Russell T. Davies wrote The Giggle, as he has done with the previous two Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special episodes. Chanya Button was on directing duty for the concluding part of the trilogy.

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special episode have proven popular with fans old and new. One thing is for certain, we are in for a dramatic and emotional finale as Tennant and Tate prepare to bid farewell to the TARDIS one more time, and Ncuti Gatwa officially takes over as the 15th Doctor.

Watch the Doctor Who Special episode 3 free online

Watch the Doctor Who Special episode 3 online FREE in the U.K.

The three episodes of Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will be available in the UK on BBC iPlayer, with the first and second episodes available now. It's totally FREE to view, provided you have a TV license of course.

All three episodes also air on BBC One at 6:30pm UK for three consecutive Saturday evenings - The Star Beast aired on November 25, while Wild Blue Yonder arrived on December 2. The Giggle follows on December 9.

If you can't wait in between episode, there is a host of other Doctor Who content available to watch for free on the BBC iPlayer via their Whoniverse hub.

Watch Doctor Who specials from anywhere

How to watch the Doctor Who Special episode 3 from anywhere in the world

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you will be able to enjoy all three Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials FREE on BBC iPlayer, with the first two The Star Beast and Wild Blue Yonder, available now.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K., pay the licence fee, but are visiting the U.S. right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. The best deal on a VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream new episodes of Doctor Who online.

Watch the Doctor Who Special episode 3 by country

Can I watch the Doctor Who Special episode 3 online in the U.S.?

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials are going to become available in the U.S. on Disney Plus, with episodes one and two already available. The final episode will land alongside the U.K. at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch Tennant and Tate's adventures online now using a good streaming VPN.

Can I watch the Doctor Who Special episode 3 for FREE in Australia?

Happily for Whovians down under, the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials – including The Giggle – are heading to Disney Plus.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials – full episode guide

Doctor Who 2023 episode 1: The Star Beast - Available now.

It's a fight to the bitter end for The Doctor after a spaceship crash-lands in London. As the battle rages on, fate brings him back to his old sidekick, Donna Noble.

Doctor Who 2023 episode 2: Wild Blue Yonder - Available now

The Doctor and Donna are back in The TARDIS for another epic adventure. Not only must they escape to save their own lives, the fate of the universe depends on them.

Doctor Who 2023 episode 3: The Giggle - Saturday, December 9

It is the end of the road for the Fourteenth Doctor, but The Toymaker is still wreaking havoc and the Fifteenth Doctor arrives.