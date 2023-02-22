How to use a broom in Hogwarts Legacy

By Peter Wolinski
published

Bored of running? Here's how to use a broom in Hogwarts Legacy

a wizard flying on a broom in Hogwarts Legacy, soaring around Hogwarts castle
(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)
Jump to:

Using a broom in Hogwarts Legacy was one of the things I was most exited about when I first got my hands on the game. Hogwarts Legacy's beautiful open world is one of its main selling points, so I was excited to explore vertically (as well as horizontally) and soar around the high towers and spires of the Hogwarts castle itself. To do that, however, you need to use a broom.

So how do you use a broom in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, firstly, you'll need to complete the Flying Class quest, run by Professor Kogawa. This quest opens up pretty early on, after you've completed a handful of other classes and main quest missions.

That quest unlocks the purchase and use of brooms in Hogsmeade, and teaches you the basics of flying. However, you may have forgotten if you've been away from the game for a while, or you may be picking up the game after someone else has completed the Flying Class quest. Luckily, we're here to help. 

Here's how to use a broom in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to use a broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Note: this article assumes you have purchased a broom from Sprintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade.

1. Mount your Broom

1. Ensure you are in an area where it's possible to fly. If you aren't, you'll see a no-flight icon in the bottom left of the HUD. 

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

2. Open the Tool Wheel by pressing:

  • PC: Tab
  • PS5: L1
  • Xbox: LB

3. Then mount your broom by pressing:

  • PC: 3
  • PS5: O
  • Xbox: B

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

2. Flight controls: PC

1. Use the following PC controls to fly on your broom:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Hogwarts Legacy Broom controls: PC
PC ControlAction
WMove forward
SMove backward
DMove right
AMove left
SpaceAscend
CtrlDescend
MouseMove camera
L ShiftToggle speed
L ClickBoost
BDismount
Space (on ground)Take off
QView controls

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

3. Flight Controls: PS5

1. Use the following PS5 controls to fly on your broom:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Hogwarts Legacy Broom Controls: PS5
PS5 ControlAction
L StickMove
R StickMove camera
R Stick (Up/Down)Ascend/Descend
R2Fly forward (toggle speed)
L2Boost
ODismount
D-Pad RightView controls

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

4. Flight Controls: Xbox

1. Use the following Xbox controls to fly on your broom:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Hogwarts Legacy Broom Controls: Xbox
Xbox ControlAction
L StickMove
R StickMove camera
R Stick (Up/Down)Ascend/Descend
RTFly forward/toggle speed
LTBoost
BDismount
D-Pad RightView controls

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

There you have it. You can now fly your broom. All that's left to do now is hone your flying skills for the time trials quests. If you'd like to read more Hogwarts Legacy tips and tutorials, get started by reading our guide on how to solve Hogwarts Legacy's door puzzles

We also have hardware-based tutorials, including guides on how to enable the Xbox power saving mode and how to appear offline on Steam.

Peter Wolinski
Peter Wolinski
Editor, How To & Cameras

Peter is Editor of the How To and Camera sections at Tom's Guide. As a writer, he covers topics including tech, photography, gaming, hardware, motoring and food & drink. Outside of work, he can usually be found telling everyone about his greyhounds, obsessively detailing his car, squeezing as many FPS as possible out of PC games, and perfecting his espresso shots.

Topics
Gaming