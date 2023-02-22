Using a broom in Hogwarts Legacy was one of the things I was most exited about when I first got my hands on the game. Hogwarts Legacy's beautiful open world is one of its main selling points, so I was excited to explore vertically (as well as horizontally) and soar around the high towers and spires of the Hogwarts castle itself. To do that, however, you need to use a broom.

So how do you use a broom in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, firstly, you'll need to complete the Flying Class quest, run by Professor Kogawa. This quest opens up pretty early on, after you've completed a handful of other classes and main quest missions.

That quest unlocks the purchase and use of brooms in Hogsmeade, and teaches you the basics of flying. However, you may have forgotten if you've been away from the game for a while, or you may be picking up the game after someone else has completed the Flying Class quest. Luckily, we're here to help.

Here's how to use a broom in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to use a broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Note: this article assumes you have purchased a broom from Sprintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade.

1. Mount your Broom

1. Ensure you are in an area where it's possible to fly. If you aren't, you'll see a no-flight icon in the bottom left of the HUD.

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

2. Open the Tool Wheel by pressing:

PC: Tab

PS5: L1

Xbox: LB

3. Then mount your broom by pressing:

PC: 3

PS5: O

Xbox: B

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

2. Flight controls: PC

1. Use the following PC controls to fly on your broom:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hogwarts Legacy Broom controls: PC PC Control Action W Move forward S Move backward D Move right A Move left Space Ascend Ctrl Descend Mouse Move camera L Shift Toggle speed L Click Boost B Dismount Space (on ground) Take off Q View controls

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

3. Flight Controls: PS5

1. Use the following PS5 controls to fly on your broom:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hogwarts Legacy Broom Controls: PS5 PS5 Control Action L Stick Move R Stick Move camera R Stick (Up/Down) Ascend/Descend R2 Fly forward (toggle speed) L2 Boost O Dismount D-Pad Right View controls

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

4. Flight Controls: Xbox

1. Use the following Xbox controls to fly on your broom:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hogwarts Legacy Broom Controls: Xbox Xbox Control Action L Stick Move R Stick Move camera R Stick (Up/Down) Ascend/Descend RT Fly forward/toggle speed LT Boost B Dismount D-Pad Right View controls

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

There you have it. You can now fly your broom. All that's left to do now is hone your flying skills for the time trials quests. If you'd like to read more Hogwarts Legacy tips and tutorials, get started by reading our guide on how to solve Hogwarts Legacy's door puzzles.

