How to solve Hogwarts Legacy’s door puzzles

Throughout your wizarding adventures in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll stumble upon a wide assortment of puzzles. Some of the most common are the numerical door puzzles that can be found throughout the halls of the iconic magic school.

There are a dozen of these scattered across Hogwarts, and while they might appear head-scratching at first glance, the solution to solving them and claiming the treasures they hide is in fact pretty simple. The key to opening these locked doors is knowing that each symbol has a numerical value. But that’s only half the battle, you’ll also need to know which number each symbol represents, and that’s where we can help.

Down below you’ll find a handy guide on exactly what you need to do in order to complete each door puzzle, and we’ll also show you where you can find a numerical key that tells you the value of each symbol (and if ultra-pressed for time, we might just also give you the key ourselves). So, if you’ve been racking your brain trying to figure out how to solve Hogwart Legacy’s door puzzles, here’s exactly what you need to know.

How to solve Hogwarts Legacy door puzzles

(Image credit: Avalanche Software/WB Games)

There are 12 door puzzles found in Hogwarts Legacy, and each one presents you with a locked-in surrounded by 10 symbols that resemble fantastic beasts found in the Wizarding World. Each door also sports a chalkboard with two triangle-shaped numerical puzzles, solve these and the door will swing open and the prize within can be obtained.

To solve the numerical puzzles you need to find two stone switches on the nearby walls. One will be marked with a single question mark (?) the other with two (??). These switches can be a little tricky to find on occasion, but they’re always within close vicinity of the locked door, and if you cast Revelio they will flash blue, which makes locating them much easier. Just note that sometimes one of the switches will be found on the floor above or below, so be sure to pan the camera up and down while searching.

When you’ve located the two switches, you just need to select the symbol that solves the corresponding puzzles on the chalkboard. The goal is to get the value of the three numbers on the points of the triangle to add up to the value in the middle of the shape. Of course, you might be wondering how you know what number each symbol represents, and that’s where the decryption key comes into play.

Hogwarts Legacy door puzzle numerical key

(Image credit: Avalanche Software/WB Games)

In order to solve these numerical door puzzles, you’re going to need the decryption key. The picture above depicts its location, you’ll find it on the wooden table circled. In order to find this spot on the map, fast-travel to the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, and then when facing the flame take a right up the small set of stairs.

Walk along the wooden walkway and then take the first right. You’ll come across a door puzzle and the decryption key is just outside.

Alternatively, if you’re very pressed for time, we’ve got a screenshot of the full key that will tell you exactly what each symbol is worth. Plus, if you’d prefer a written key, that's also provided below. One thing to note is that the key actually starts from zero rather than the number one, so keep that in mind when doing the math required to solve some of the door puzzles.

(Image credit: Avalanche Software/WB Games)

Demiguise - 0 (zero)

- 0 (zero) Unicorn - 1 (one)

- 1 (one) Graphorn - 2 (two)

- 2 (two) Hydra - 3 (three)

- 3 (three) Fwooper - 4 (four)

- 4 (four) Crab - 5 (five)

- 5 (five) Lizard - 6 (six)

- 6 (six) Octopus - 7 (seven)

- 7 (seven) Spider - 8 (eight)

- 8 (eight) Multi-headed snake - 9 (nine)

If the idea of constantly referring back to a numerical key every single time you find a door puzzle sounds less than appealing, you can actually solve the puzzles just by counting the symbols on the frame of the door. Starting from the Demiguise on the bottom left corner, which represents zero, you can count around the door till you reach the final symbol, a multi-headed snake that represents nine. This method works on every single door puzzle in the game.

That’s all you need to know in order to solve the 12-door puzzles you’ll find in Hogwarts Legacy. Just remember that the key is that each symbol has a numerical value. Once you understand this, you will gain access to the hidden treasures behind each door in no time. Of course, this is just one of several puzzles you’ll encounter in Hogwarts Legacy, but fortunately, it’s the only one that requires you to do math!

