This new How to Train Your Dragon toy made me feel like a Night Fury — and it's here right in time for the live action movie release

If you’re like me, you’ve had plans to go see the live-action How to Train Your Dragon in theaters for weeks. As my favorite animated franchise returns to the big screen, I’ve had my eyes on all the new Toothless gear launching in celebration.

And let me tell you, the gear is good. I got my hands on three new How to Train Your Dragon toys from Spin Master and whether you have a kid that wants to become a Night Fury or command one mid-air, each one has a different way of bringing Toothless to life.

I unboxed and tested them all, here’s what you can expect.

Real Flying RC Toothless

A remote-control dragon with flapping wings is exactly the kind of toy fans needed for the launch of the live action film, and I’m happy to report that the Real Flying RC Toothless seriously works. You control the wing speed with a simple controller, toss it off like a paper airplane, and watch the Night Fury soar in a satisfying flight pattern. With a range up to 250 feet, this one’s meant for outdoor play. If your kid’s ever dreamed of being Hiccup, this is about as close as it gets.

Suitable for kids ages 4 and up, this remote control-powered Toothless can truly soar across the sky. The 30-inch wingspan means this rechargeable flyer can catch some serious air.

Blast & Roar Toothless Mask

The Blast & Roar Toothless Mask made me squeal with excitement the moment I tried it on. It’s basically dragon cosplay for kids, but with legit effects. There are two modes: one with glowing plasma blast lights and roaring sound effects, and another that mists when you extend your jaw and roar.

The vapor blast made me feel like I’m breathing plasma. It’s sized for kids 4 and up, but honestly, the adjustable strap means older siblings (or kid-ults like me testing for “review purposes”) can get in on the fun too.

Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothless

Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothless is an interactive action figure with a massive 26-inch wingspan. When you wave it up and down, the flexible wings flap in a way that’s super realistic. Hit the button and Toothless lights up, roars, and “emits” a glowing plasma blast. The sound effects will also change based on how the Night Fury is posed.

To me, this one was the most visually impressive of the How to Train Your Dragon trio, especially with the lights turned low. It feels like a collector-worthy piece that’s also built tough enough for play battles.

This posable Toothless action figure for ages 4 and up features light and sound effects that react with a button on the Night Fury's back or by flapping its wings.

Whether you’re shopping for a young dragon rider or indulging your own Night Fury nostalgia, these Spin Master toys are a fitting tribute to Toothless as he returns to the big screen. Each one offers a unique way to bring the magic of How to Train Your Dragon home, just in time for old and new fans alike to experience the movie.