If you're wondering how to unlock eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy, you're not alone. When you start playing the game, you'll see them dotted all over the Hogwarts Castle, but you aren't really shown how to open them, and doing so isn't exactly obvious.

Thankfully, unlocking the eye chests is incredibly easy, and only relies on you having completed an early quest. Once you know how, you can unlock all the eye chests and bag the large sums of gold they provide.

In order to unlock eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy, you'll first need to complete the Secrets of the Restricted Section quest, which will teach you the Disillusionment Charm — this is the charm you need to unlock eye chests. The quest is one of the earliest main quests you will undertake in Hogwarts Legacy, but if you haven't yet completed it and unlocked the charm yet, proceed through the main quest until you have.

How to unlock eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy

1. Approach an eye chest, but keep your distance so its eye stays closed. Ensure Disillusionment is equipped.

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

2. Cast Disillusionment.

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

3. Approach the eye crate and search it.

(Image credit: Avalanche Software / Warner Bros. Games)

Simple as that! If you'd like to read more Hogwarts Legacy guides, we can also show you how to use a broom in Hogwarts Legacy and how to solve door puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy.

