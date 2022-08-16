There's a hidden Netflix feature to lock everyone in your house out of your profile

Knowing how to set up profile pin locks on Netflix is essential if you're among those who share their Netflix account with others.

Perhaps you have family members or roommates in your household who all share your account. Or maybe you're one of the many people who's trying to avoid Netflix's password sharing crackdown before it fully kicks in.

Whatever the reason, setting up a profile PIN lock on Netflix will keep other users on your account from accessing your profile. It's really easy to set up, and will guarantee that other users won't be able to judge your viewing tastes, or mess up your feed by filling it with questionable suggestions that you have no interest in.

Want to know how to set up profile PIN locks on Netflix? Check out our simple guide below.

How to set up profile PIN locks on Netflix

1. Visit the Netflix account page (opens in new tab) from a web browser, either on a computer or a smartphone or tablet and log in, if required.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Click the arrow next to the profile you want to secure, then click Change next to Profile Lock.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Enter your password then click Continue.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Now, check the box and enter the PIN you want to use, then click Save to continue. You can also check the box underneath to require all users to enter your chosen PIN if they want to add a new user profile, if you wish.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And that's all there is to it. Your Netflix profile should now be safe and secure.

