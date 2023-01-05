If you cringe when you see your online name, then knowing how to change your gamertag on Xbox is the answer. It means you can finally rid yourself of that embarrassing gamertag handle — or simply opt for something with a bit more thought rather than the one you chose because you just wanted to get up-and-running with your console as soon as possible.

Here we are going to concentrate mainly on changing your gamertag on the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X although we also cover how to do it online. As you'll see, the method is relatively straightforward, so your main challenge will be coming up with something suitable. If you plan on streaming your gameplay, or publishing screenshots that will include your gamertag, make sure you don't choose anything too rude.

Here's how to change your gamertag on Xbox.

How to change your gamertag on Xbox via the web

Perhaps the easiest way to alter your gamertag is via a browser.

1. Go to https://social.xbox.com/changegamertag (opens in new tab) and sign in using your Microsoft account details. This should be the account associated with the Xbox profile that you want to make changes to.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Enter your new gamertag — this will replace the existing one. You can use up to 12 characters and you cannot start your gamertag with a number.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Select Check availability. If your gamertag is already being used, you will be asked to input another one.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Otherwise, if you're happy, select Change gamertag.

(Image credit: Future)

How to change your gamertag on Xbox via the console

It is also possible to change your gamertag via an Xbox Series S or Series X console.

1. Press the Xbox button on your controller to access the console's menu.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Now, navigate to the Profile & System tab at the top of the menu and select your Xbox profile.

(Image credit: Future)

3. When your profile appears as a pop-up, select My profile.

(Image credit: Future)

4. You can now choose Customise profile from the right-side menu.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Select your current gamertag which will be shown to the left of the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Enter your new gamertag — this will replace the existing one. You can use up to 12 characters and you cannot start your gamertag with a number.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Select Check availability. If your gamertag is already being used, you will be asked to input another one.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Otherwise, if you're happy, select Change gamertag.

(Image credit: Future)

And there you go. You now know how to change your gamertag on Xbox.

