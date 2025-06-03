The Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here. It's been a long time coming, but the highly anticipated console arrives on Thursday June 5.

Protecting your data and online privacy might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you get your hands on the Switch 2, but it's more important than you might think.

Like almost every other device, the Switch 2 connects to the internet and requires accounts, sign ups, and downloads. You'll be sharing a fair amount of personal data with Nintendo and fellow Switch gamers, and it might not always be totally secure.

The best VPNs are a great tool for protecting your data online and they can be used with a variety of gaming consoles. The best gaming VPNs may also be able to unblock geo-restricted games, as well as protecting you from malware and hackers, and even improve performance.

But can you use a VPN with the Nintendo Switch 2? Yes and no. Unfortunately it's not the simplest of answers, but we'll explain everything below.

NordVPN: the best VPN overall

If you're looking for an all-round great VPN, then check out NordVPN. It can protect up to 10 devices and boasts post-quantum protection across all its apps. Its speeds exceed 900 Mbps so it won't slow you down and it's ideal for streaming. There's also a load of additional features, including Threat Protection Pro. 2-year plans start at $3.39 per month ($81.36 up front before tax). NordVPN is also currently including free Saily eSIMs with all plans, as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee as standard.

Using a VPN with the Nintendo Switch 2

Unlike most devices – but similarly to most games consoles – the Switch 2 doesn't support VPNs as standard. This means you can't just download a VPN app onto the console and game away. However, there are other ways to benefit from VPN protection.

Use a VPN on your router (or similar)

If you only plan on using your Switch 2 at home then you could set up a router VPN. Most providers allow you to install a VPN on your Wi-Fi router, but there are a few steps to it and it may be tricky for beginners.

If you plan on going down this route, we'd recommend ExpressVPN because it offers its own Wi-Fi router known as Aircove. You do have to pay for the hardware separately, but you'll get a Wi-Fi router pre-loaded with VPN software that you can set up in five minutes.

ExpressVPN: the best router VPN

If you want the easiest router VPN experience possible, then consider ExpressVPN. Its Aircove router is pre-loaded with ExpressVPN software, meaning you can protect all the devices in your home in minutes. Lightway Turbo makes its speeds very fast and regular plans protect up to 8 devices with post-quantum encryption. The 2-year deal works out at $4.99 per month ($139.72 up front) for 28 months of protection. You'll also get a free 5GB holiday.com eSIM and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once set up, every device connected to your router is protected by the VPN – even devices that don't natively support VPNs like the Switch 2. The Aircove UI has just been redesigned so it's even easier to view your connected device, connect to servers, and create device groups.

Aircove Go is a smaller, more portable version of the Aircove. It's perfect for travelling and staying protected on the go.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Setting up a virtual router

Simply creating a hotspot, either on your phone or laptop, won't enable you to share your VPN connection.

What you can do however, is set up a virtual router. The success of this varies between devices, but we found connecting on Windows to be the easiest.

Windows

It's possible to share your VPN connection on a Windows 11 device. To begin, make sure you have your VPN app open, but not connected to a server.

1. Search for your system Control Panel.

2. Select Network and Internet → Network and Sharing Center → Change adapter settings – you should see your Wi-Fi network showing a green "connected" bar.

3. Open your settings, head to Network & internet, then Mobile hotspot, and turn it on. You can edit the name and password of your hotspot connection.

4. A new adapter connection should then be created within your change adapter settings tab – make sure to note its name.

5. Now look for your VPN connection. If you're using ExpressVPN it'll be called ExpressVPN TAP Adapter. Other VPNs will vary, but look for something similarly titled.

6. Right click and select Properties.

7. Click the Sharing tab and check the box titled Allow other network users to connect through this computer's internet connection.

8. From the drop-down list, select the name of the mobile hotspot connection that was created earlier and press OK.

9. Head to your VPN app and connect to your desired server.

10. Your virtual router is now set up and ready to go.

11. Grab the device you want to protect, such as your Switch 2, navigate to the Wi-Fi selection screen and connect to your virtual router.

12. Your connected device will now benefit from VPN protection.

It's worth noting that in our testing we did encounter some difficulties. We were successful in the end, but be prepared to troubleshoot or try more than once.

Image 1 of 6 Image: Screenshot of the above steps (Image credit: Future) Image: Screenshot of the above steps (Image credit: Future) Image: Screenshot of the above steps (Image credit: Future) Image: Screenshot of the above steps (Image credit: Future) Image: Screenshot of the above steps (Image credit: Future) Image: Screenshot of the above steps (Image credit: Future)

Mac

It's quite complicated to set up a virtual router on Mac. Unlike Windows devices, Macs only have one Wi-Fi channel. This means it can either connect to or broadcast Wi-Fi – not both.

This means you'll need an Ethernet connection and this isn't commonly available when you're out of the house. It is technically possible to do, but for a handheld, on-the-go console like the Nintendo Switch 2, we'd argue it's not really worth it.

However, if you have an Aircove Go, you can utilise its Ethernet connection to set up a Mac virtual router. But it's simpler to connect directly to the VPN-enabled Aircove Wi-Fi.

If you are interested in setting up a Mac virtual router at home, then this Comparitech guide is a good place to start.

Benefits of using a VPN with your Nintendo Switch 2

VPNs are very handy for protecting your device when you're connected to public or free Wi-Fi. Public Wi-Fi can sometimes be exploited by hackers. They can create fake hotspots to intercept your data, or infect your device with malware.

A VPN encrypts your data, hiding it from hackers or third-parties. Even if you unknowingly connect to a fake hotspot, a hacker won't be able to see your information and your data remains secure.

So if you're out and about with your laptop and Switch, and fancy a quick gaming session, make sure you're connected to a virtual or VPN router before you play.

Connecting to a VPN can keep your latency low when gaming online and reduce ISP throttling. Your ping will stay at a usable speed and is unlikely to fluctuate in the same way a non-VPN connection might.

With the fastest VPNs, your connection and performance shouldn't be affected and you might even have the edge over others in your lobby. In our testing, Surfshark, NordVPN, and Proton VPN all exceeded speeds of 900 Mbps, with ExpressVPN just below at 898 Mbps. As long as your internet connection is good, a VPN won't slow you down.

(Image credit: Girts Ragelis / Getty Images)

Some people don't always join online lobbies for the right reasons. VPNs secure your data and can therefore protect your data from DDoS attacks and hacking. If you fall victim to an attack or hack like this, a VPN will ensure your data remains encrypted.

You can change your location to access geo-restricted games or lobbies but be aware that this could breach the T&Cs of the game, developer, or device.

It's unlikely you'll be caught, especially if you're only using a VPN to reduce throttling. But if you're caught cheating or breaching T&Cs you may find your account suspended, banned, or even something more serious.

In summary, the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't support a native VPN app. If you want to put the effort in it is possible to protect it with a VPN, but it's not the easiest. If you know you want router VPN protection, both at home and on the go, then ExpressVPN's Aircove router is worth considering.