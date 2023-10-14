Face ID on iPhone has an option you probably didn't know about — here's how to enable it

You're likely familiar with Face ID if you own a recent iPhone. But other than a little lock icon it can be hard to see if it's worked or not. And if that annoys you, then there's an option we think you should know about.

Hidden under the Accessibility options in the Settings app, there's a toggle that will make the phone give haptic feedback when Face ID reads your face successfully. This way you'll have a clearer indication of when your phone's unlocked, or if something like Apple Pay or an App Store purchase has worked.

Whether you need this vibration option enabled in order to use your iPhone to its full potential, or just think it'll be handy to have, here are the directions to get haptic feedback when using Face ID on iPhone.

How to get haptic feedback when using Face ID on iPhone

1. In Settings, open Accessibility (Image: © Tom's Guide) That's the little blue icon with the person in a circle, if you've not seen it before.

2. Now open Face ID & Attention (Image: © Tom's Guide) It's partway down the page under the Physical and Motor heading

3. Toggle Haptic on Successful Authentication to On (Image: © Tom's Guide) Now every time you unlock your iPhone with Face ID, you'll feel your phone make a small vibration. It also buzzes other times you use Face ID, such as when authorizing payments or logging into secured apps.

