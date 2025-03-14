Your cleaning tools are spreading dirt — here’s how to disinfect them properly

By published

Don’t let dirty tools undo your cleaning

Cleaning with a mop in yellow bucket
Mop in yellow bucket (Image credit: Shutterstock)
Dirty cleaning tools spread more grime than they remove. You wouldn’t wash dishes with a dirty sponge, so why clean your home with an unclean mop or grime-filled duster?

Cleaning tools often get overlooked, but without proper disinfection, they can spread more dirt and bacteria than they remove. And with the big spring clean right around the corner, I'm giving my cleaning tools some much needed TLC.

Luckily, keeping cleaning tools fresh is simple with a few easy steps. Whether you’re tackling your weekly routine or a deep clean, knowing how to disinfect mops, dusters, and brooms ensures your home stays spotless — and truly hygienic.

Say goodbye to musty odors, bacteria buildup, and ineffective cleaning. Here's how to disinfect your neglected cleaning tools.

How to clean a feather duster

A dirty duster just redistributes dust instead of removing it. After every use take your duster outside and shake it vigorously to remove excess dust.

Also, avoid using hot water or strong chemicals, which can damage delicate feathers. Here’s how to keep your duster fresh all year round.

Step 1)

(Image: © Shutterstock)

Fill a sink or bucket with warm water and a few drops of dish soap.

Soak the duster for at least one minute. Then swish it back and forth in the soapy water to remove trapped dirt.

Step 2)

(Image: © Shutterstock)

Rinse thoroughly with clean water before gently squeezing out excess water. Next, shake to remove moisture.

Step 3)

(Image: © Shutterstock)

Let it air dry completely, then fluff the feathers with your hands. Now your clean, bacteria-free feather duster is free to use.

How to disinfect a mop head

A dirty mop can harbor bacteria, mildew, and unpleasant odors. Clean it properly after each use.

Always store your mop hanging up, so it doesn’t pick up dirt from the floor.

For machine-washable mop heads

(Image: © Shutterstock)

First, check if your mop head is removable and machine-washable. Wash on a gentle cycle at the hottest temperature with detergent.

Then simply let it air-dry in direct sunlight to kill bacteria.

For non-machine washable mops

(Image: © Shutterstock)

For mops that aren’t washable, you’ll need to use the hand washing method.

Mix equal parts cool water and bleach in a bucket, then soak the mop head for 15 minutes in the solution.

Once soaked, rinse thoroughly with clean water, ring out excess water and hang it up to dry.

How to clean and disinfect a broom

Step 1)

(Image: © Shutterstock)

Fill a bucket with warm, soapy water and soak the broom head for 30 minutes.

Step 2)

(Image: © Pexels)

Next, wipe down the handle with disinfectant and rinse the bristles throughly with clean water.

Step 3)

(Image: © Pexels)

And lastly, hang the broom bristle-side up to air dry.

How to keep your cleaning tools fresh and germ-free

Disinfect your cleaning tools regularly. Make it a habit to clean mops, dusters, and brooms at least once a month.

Let everything air dry. Storing damp cleaning tools encourages mold and bacteria growth.

Replace worn-out tools. No amount of cleaning can save a mop or duster past its prime.

By keeping your cleaning tools clean, you’re making sure they actually do their job — leaving your home truly fresh and hygienic.

And there we have it, you've now learned how to disinfect your cleaning tools. While you're here, why not check out some of our other homes articles?

For those with a Roomba, take a look at how to clean your Roomba for peak performance and how to empty it. And 7 Ring video doorbell tips everyone needs to know.

Cleaning with a mop in yellow bucket
