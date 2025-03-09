How to clean your Roomba for peak performance — 5 easy steps

So, you've finally got your Roomba robot vacuum running around your home, keeping your floors and carpets spick and span. But when it comes to keeping the vacuum itself clean and running smoothly, you’re not quite sure where to start.

Regular maintenance doesn’t just improve your Roomba’s performance — it also helps reduce dust, allergens, pet hair, and bacteria in your home’s air, making for a cleaner and healthier living space. Even the best robot vacuum needs proper care to stay efficient and last longer.

In this article, we’ll explore the best practices for cleaning your robot vacuum, ensuring it remains a reliable partner in your cleaning routine for years to come.

What you'll need

Brush or vacuum with a hose attachment

Small bowl and cloth (preferably microfiber)

Magic Eraser or melamine foam

Round Roomba brush cleaning tool

Warm water and soap

1. Clean the brushes (Image: © Tom's Guide) By their nature, your Roomba's brushes will collect dust and debris from your floors, so it's important to clean them weekly or bi-weekly — especially if you have pets. Remove the brush guard by pressing the tabs, and clean the brushes by removing any hair or debris tangled around them. You should have a cleaning tool that comes with your Roomba to comb the bristles. After cleaning, reassemble the brushes and make sure they're secure.

2. Clean the filters (Image: © Future) To keep up optimal suction power and effective cleaning, you should clean your Roomba's filter regularly. Open the filter door on top of the dust bin and gently tap it against a trash can to get any dust and debris out. If you notice any wear or damage on the filter, it's time to replace it. It's recommended to replace the Roomba filter every two months, although this depends on how much dirt and dust your home has.

3. Clean the sensors (Image: © Tom's Guide) Once a month, wipe the cliff sensors on the bottom of your Roomba gently with a clean, dry cloth. Dust and debris can lead to navigation errors, so keeping these sensors clean is essential.

4. Clean the wheels (Image: © Tom's Guide) Check and clean the wheels regularly to ensure smooth movement. Start by pushing the wheel towards the rear of the wheel assembly so you can pull it out. Check the wheel for any hair, dust, or debris that may be stuck around it, as these can impede its function. Clean away any buildup and reinstall the wheel before checking it rotates freely and smoothly.

5. Clean the dust bin (Image: © Tom's Guide) Be sure to empty the dust bin after each cleaning cycle by pressing the release button, often indicated by a garbage can icon. Remove the bin and throw its contents away. After wiping the interior of the bin clean, make sure it's completely dry before reattaching it.

6. Clean the charging contacts (Image: © iRobot) Keep the charging contacts on the robot and the Home Base clean at least once a month with a clean melamine foam, like a Magic Eraser. Regularly cleaning the charging contacts will ensure that the robot gets a strong and reliable charge.

FAQs

How often should I clean my Roomba?

In general, it's recommended to clean your Roomba two to seven times a week, depending on your household size, activity level, and whether you have pets.

Do I need to take any safety precautions?

You should avoid any contact with water or liquids when maintaining your Roomba. Instead, wipe it down with a dry cloth instead of spraying or pouring substances on it.

Turn off the power before doing any maintenance to ensure safety. Roombas are designed for dry environments, so don't use them in wet areas.

