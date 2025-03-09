How to clean your Roomba for peak performance — 5 easy steps

How-to
By
published

Keep your Roomba running like new

Roomba i3
(Image credit: Future/Meghan McDonough)
Jump to:

So, you've finally got your Roomba robot vacuum running around your home, keeping your floors and carpets spick and span. But when it comes to keeping the vacuum itself clean and running smoothly, you’re not quite sure where to start.

Regular maintenance doesn’t just improve your Roomba’s performance — it also helps reduce dust, allergens, pet hair, and bacteria in your home’s air, making for a cleaner and healthier living space. Even the best robot vacuum needs proper care to stay efficient and last longer.

In this article, we’ll explore the best practices for cleaning your robot vacuum, ensuring it remains a reliable partner in your cleaning routine for years to come.

What you'll need

  • Brush or vacuum with a hose attachment
  • Small bowl and cloth (preferably microfiber)
  • Magic Eraser or melamine foam
  • Round Roomba brush cleaning tool
  • Warm water and soap

1. Clean the brushes

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

By their nature, your Roomba's brushes will collect dust and debris from your floors, so it's important to clean them weekly or bi-weekly — especially if you have pets.

Remove the brush guard by pressing the tabs, and clean the brushes by removing any hair or debris tangled around them. You should have a cleaning tool that comes with your Roomba to comb the bristles.

After cleaning, reassemble the brushes and make sure they're secure.

2. Clean the filters

(Image: © Future)

To keep up optimal suction power and effective cleaning, you should clean your Roomba's filter regularly.

Open the filter door on top of the dust bin and gently tap it against a trash can to get any dust and debris out. If you notice any wear or damage on the filter, it's time to replace it.

It's recommended to replace the Roomba filter every two months, although this depends on how much dirt and dust your home has.

3. Clean the sensors

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Once a month, wipe the cliff sensors on the bottom of your Roomba gently with a clean, dry cloth.

Dust and debris can lead to navigation errors, so keeping these sensors clean is essential.

4. Clean the wheels

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Check and clean the wheels regularly to ensure smooth movement. Start by pushing the wheel towards the rear of the wheel assembly so you can pull it out.

Check the wheel for any hair, dust, or debris that may be stuck around it, as these can impede its function.

Clean away any buildup and reinstall the wheel before checking it rotates freely and smoothly.

5. Clean the dust bin

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Be sure to empty the dust bin after each cleaning cycle by pressing the release button, often indicated by a garbage can icon. Remove the bin and throw its contents away.

After wiping the interior of the bin clean, make sure it's completely dry before reattaching it.

6. Clean the charging contacts

(Image: © iRobot)

Keep the charging contacts on the robot and the Home Base clean at least once a month with a clean melamine foam, like a Magic Eraser.

Regularly cleaning the charging contacts will ensure that the robot gets a strong and reliable charge.

FAQs

How often should I clean my Roomba?

In general, it's recommended to clean your Roomba two to seven times a week, depending on your household size, activity level, and whether you have pets.

Do I need to take any safety precautions?

You should avoid any contact with water or liquids when maintaining your Roomba. Instead, wipe it down with a dry cloth instead of spraying or pouring substances on it.

Turn off the power before doing any maintenance to ensure safety. Roombas are designed for dry environments, so don't use them in wet areas.

Now you've learned how to empty your Roomba, why not check out some of our other robot vacuum articles? Check out how to clean your Roborock vacuum — 5 essential maintenance tips and wet and dry vacuum vs robot mop: what's the difference?

And for those with pets, take a look at the best robot vacuums for pet hair.

See more Home How-Tos
TOPICS
Caroline Preece
Caroline Preece
Freelance Writer

Caroline is the Acting Editor of Top Ten Reviews, joining Future in 2021 and contributing to various titles over the years. As a technology and lifestyle journalist, Caroline specializes in smart home tech, appliances, and more. She writes about and tests products in her cozy Suffolk apartment, helping readers find the best solutions for their own homes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra on carpet
How to clean your Roborock vacuum — 5 essential maintenance tips
iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max on hardwood floor
Don’t let your Roomba overflow — here's how to empty it
White vacuum cleaner on a jute rug
How to deep-clean every part of your vacuum for peak performance
iRobot Roomba j7+ on a hardwood floor next to a white dog
The best Roombas in 2025
iRobot-mop-vs-Dyson-Wash-G1
Wet and dry vacuum vs robot mop: what's the difference, and which is right for you?
Roomba J9+ Combo robot vacuum and mop shown on floor
Are robot mops worth it? Here’s what the experts say
Latest in Home
What size air purifier do you need? We ask the experts
The Silent Beacon Bluetooth panic button worn on a wrist next to a Fitbit
I tried a physical panic button for 48 hours — and this tiny device already makes me feel safer
the dyson airwrap ID in teal and terracotta colorway (patina and orange) with a lapis case, with a brush, hairfryer, curling wand attachments
I’ve ruined my hair with 3 years of perms — but the new Dyson Airwrap ID saved my locks
Loading a washing machine with colored clothes
Here’s why you should never wash towels with clothes — from a hygiene expert
a black cosori dual basket air fryer with two frying baskets and two windows, lights, with a cooking grate and even kebab skewers
I ate only air fryer food for 24 hours thanks to this dual-basket air fryer — and it was the best decision I’ve ever made
Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL
Hurry! This incredible Ninja indoor grill just dropped to $169 at Amazon — $110 off!
Latest in How To
What size air purifier do you need? We ask the experts
ChatGPT on iPhone
5 mind-blowing ChatGPT prompts you’ll wish you knew sooner
iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max on hardwood floor
Don’t let your Roomba overflow — here's how to empty it
Roomba i3
How to clean your Roomba for peak performance — 5 easy steps
Golfer Xander Schauffele take a swing ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA 2025 golf tournament
How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: live stream PGA Tour golf online, TV channel, schedule
Nintendo switch products
How to connect your Switch directly to TV — no dock required
More about home
The Silent Beacon Bluetooth panic button worn on a wrist next to a Fitbit

I tried a physical panic button for 48 hours — and this tiny device already makes me feel safer
L&#039;OR Barista System

I just tested the L'OR Barista System — and this pod coffee maker is practically perfect

Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert in Insidious

One of my favorite horror movie franchises is now streaming free on Tubi

See more latest