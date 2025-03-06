7 tips for getting the most out of your Ring video doorbell

Smart doorbells aren't a new thing, and it's now common to see more houses with one than not when walking down your street.

The Ring doorbell was one of the first smart doorbells on the market—and it’s still one of the best. Whether you already own one or are considering buying one, we're going to cover how to make the most of its features.

These devices are popular not just for convenience, but also for security. With one installed, you can see and interact with visitors at your door from anywhere, and innovative safety features give you that peace of mind.

We've created this comprehensive guide to help you get the most out of your Ring video doorbell, whether that's getting the installation process right, choosing the best placement, or using the more advanced features.

1. Pick the right location (Image: © Tom's Guide) Perhaps the most important element—you need to mount the Ring doorbell approximately 47-62 inches (or 1.2 meters) from the ground to get the best image of visitors. If you put the camera under porch overhangs or near foliage, you might block the camera's view, but you can adjust the angle to cover your entryway without invading your neighbours' space. Also, make sure the doorbell is within range of a strong Wi-Fi signal, and, if necessary, consider using a Wi-Fi extender. Place the doorbell where it's protected from direct sunlight or heavy rain, but make it visible enough to deter intruders.

2. Customize settings (Image: © Kelly Woo/Tom's Guide) You should configure settings if you want to reduce false alerts and make sure only important events are captured. This avoids unnecessary notifications from busy streets or moving foliage, and you can set up Motion Zones to focus or better on specific areas. You can also adjust this to control how much movement triggers an alert, which is super useful if you have pets. You can get notifications specifically about people, packages, and animals with Ring Protect Smart Alerts (if you have a subscription), and if High Dynamic Range (HDR) is available, it can enhance image quality in challenging lighting conditions. Another important tip is making sure your audio settings are also set up for clear two-way communication.

3. Configure notification preferences (Image: © Ring) Customize your notification preferences so you only get the notifications you actually want. You can set different schedules for different times of day, or activate rich notifications to view photo previews of motion alerts right on your lock screen. The Ring app lets you customize which events trigger these notifications, and you can manage your notifications for a more personalized experience.

4. Integrate smart home devices (Image: © Amazon) Ring Doorbells easily integrate with smart home devices, letting you view live video on Echo Show and get motion alerts via Alexa-enabled devices. The Google Assistant integration isn't as extensive, but users can still check the status of their Ring devices and view live feeds from Google Nest Hub devices. SmartThings enables routines and automation with your Ring Doorbell, while IFTTT (If This Then That) lets you create custom integrations with other smart home devices—like turning on smart lights when motion is detected.

5. Protect yourself (Image: © Ring) If you care about security and privacy, you should definitely enable end-to-end encryption for your Ring camera feeds. Also, you should enable two-factor authentication for your Ring account, adding an extra layer of security. You can also use the app to create privacy zones within your camera's view. These zones won't be recorded, so you can protect either your own or your neighbours' privacy.

6. Subscriptions and cloud storage (Image: © Ring) The Ring Protect Plan gets you video history for 180 days, snapshots, alerts for people and packages, and rich notifications. The Basic plan is $4.99 a month or $39.99 a year. For more comprehensive coverage, you can get the Ring Protect Plus plan for $10 per month or $100 per year. This plan includes everything in the Basic plan, plus video recording for unlimited Ring devices at one location and an extended warranty. As well as all the features in the Plus plan, the Ring Protect Pro plan offers 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular backup, and local video storage designed specifically for the Ring Alarm Pro.

7. Keep it running smoothly (Image: © Tom's Guide) Keep your doorbell camera looking new by regularly cleaning it. Use a soft, dry cloth to clean the exterior, to prevent dirt and debris buildup. When installing battery-operated models, make sure the battery is fully charged before installation, then charge it until the orange light goes off, which indicates that it's ready for use. Keep the Ring app and the doorbell's firmware up-to-date to make sure you get the latest features and security patches. You should also test your Ring doorbell periodically to make sure all functions are working, including video, audio, motion detection, and night vision.

And that's it—you've learned 7 must-try tips to get the most out of your Ring doorbell. Whether you want to use voice commands, play music from a smart speaker using Alexa, or curate your home's lighting, there are dozens of home smart devices to choose from.