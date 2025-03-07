Don’t let your Roomba overflow — here's how to empty it

While emptying your Roomba robot vacuum may sound like a basic task, there's a right and a wrong way to go about it—and doing it correctly is essential for keeping it running smoothly.

Of course, with so many options on the market, from older models requiring manual emptying to the best robot vacuums featuring self-emptying bins, the process can vary depending on your device.

This guide will outline how to empty both standard and self-emptying Roombas, along with maintenance and troubleshooting tips.

How to manually empty a Roomba

1. Locate the bin and release buttons (Image: © Tom's Guide) Look for the release button or tab located on the main body of the Roomba. Pressing or pulling this tab will make it easy to remove the bin.

2. Remove the bin (Image: © Tom's Guide) Once you've found the right release button or tab, you can detach the bin from the vacuum cleaner. Be careful to avoid any damage by trying to remove it without making sure it's properly attached.

3. Open the bin door (Image: © Future) Once the bin has been removed, you can open the door by flipping open a latch on the bin structure. Make sure you handle it carefully to avoid spills, and you should be able to see and access the contents. To prevent dust and debris from spilling, it's best to do this over a larger trash container, keeping the area tidy and making disposal easier.

4. Clean the filter (Image: © Tom's Guide) Check and clean the filter after emptying the bin. Remove the filter from the bin and tap it gently against a trash container to dislodge dust and debris.

5. Reassemble the Roomba (Image: © Tom's Guide) Make sure the bin door is securely closed and reattached to the Roomba after emptying the bin and cleaning the filter.

How to empty a self-emptying Roomba model

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are, of course, a few more steps should your Roomba model be of the self-emptying variety, such as the i5+ and j7+. These vacuums come with the Clean Base, which includes bags that hold debris up to 60 days.

The Clean Base needs regular maintenance, like checking the bag's capacity and replacing it when it's full — the base usually alerts you.

If you're experiencing trouble with the robot emptying its bin into the base, pressing the Home button while it's on the charging base can start a manual cycle.

Make sure your robot and base are aligned correctly and free of obstructions, and make sure you've got any available software updates through the iRobot HOME App.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How often should I empty my Roomba?

Your Roomba's emptying frequency depends on its model and your house's conditions.

Roomba models without a self-emptying feature should be emptied after every use, especially in homes with pets or high foot traffic.

Frequent emptying minimizes the risk of clogs and reduces wear on the motor and filters, extending the device's lifespan.

In Roomba models with advanced navigation, an empty bin is also essential for smooth operation. A full bin can cause the vacuum to stop unexpectedly and hinder its cleaning pattern.

Now you've learned how to empty your Roomba, why not check out some of our other robot vacuum articles? Check out how to clean your Roborock vacuum — 5 essential maintenance tips and wet and dry vacuum vs robot mop: what's the difference?

And for those with pets, take a look at the best robot vacuums for pet hair.