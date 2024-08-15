How to clean your dishwasher using vinegar in 9 simple steps

Want to learn how to clean your dishwasher using vinegar? Keeping your dishwasher clean is crucial for maintaining its efficiency and hygiene. Even the best dishwashers require regular care to function optimally.

While commercial cleaning products are available, vinegar offers a natural, cost-effective alternative and is a common household item. Cleaning with vinegar is an excellent way to tackle dishwater grime. A well-maintained dishwasher uses less energy and water, potentially reducing your utility bills.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the simple steps to clean your dishwasher using vinegar, ensuring it continues to perform at its best. We'll also share tips on cleaning with vinegar without the smell, so you can enjoy the benefits of this natural cleaner without any lingering odors. Let's dive in and learn how to give your hardworking appliance the care it deserves.

What you'll need

White vinegar

Dishwasher-safe bowl

Baking soda

Soft scrubbing brush or old toothbrush

Dish soap

Microfiber cloth

1. Prepare your dishwasher (Image: © Shutterstock) Before you begin the cleaning process, remove all dishes and utensils from your dishwasher, as well as removable extras such as cutlery containers. Inspect the interior for any visible debris or food particles, and remove them by hand if necessary.

2. Check and clean the filters (Image: © Shutterstock) Remove the dishwasher filters, typically found at the bottom of the appliance. Soak them in hot water with a few drops of dish soap for a few minutes. Use an old toothbrush or soft-bristled nylon brush to scrub away trapped debris. Rinse thoroughly and set aside.

3. Clean the dishwasher drain (Image: © Shutterstock) With the filter removed, add 1/4 cup of baking soda to the drain, followed by 1/2 cup of distilled white vinegar. Let this mixture work for 10-15 minutes to loosen debris.

4. Place vinegar in the dishwasher (Image: © Shutterstock) Pour 1 to 2 cups of distilled white vinegar or 3/4 cup of cleaning vinegar into a dishwasher-safe bowl. Place this on the top rack of the empty dishwasher. Use more vinegar if the dishwasher hasn't been cleaned in a while.

5. Run a hot water cycle (Image: © Shutterstock) Close the dishwasher and run a full hot water cycle without detergent or a drying cycle. This will remove any lingering vinegar from your machine, so it doesn't end up on your plates!

6. Add baking soda for a thorough clean (Image: © Shutterstock) After the vinegar cycle, sprinkle 1 cup of baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher. Run another hot water rinse cycle (without drying).

7. Final clean (Image: © Future) While the interior is still damp, check the detergent dispenser and utensil holder for trapped particles. Clean these areas with a small brush dipped in vinegar if needed. Wipe down the door seals with a vinegar-dipped sponge and clean the exterior with a damp microfiber cloth.

8. Allow to air-dry (Image: © Future) Leave the dishwasher door open for about an hour to air-dry completely.

9. Regular maintenance (Image: © Shutterstock) Repeat this cleaning process monthly for basic maintenance. For a more thorough cleaning, which includes the baking soda step and detailed filter cleaning, aim to do this once or twice a year or when you notice strong odors, food particle redeposits, or poor draining. Remember, you can substitute apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, or citric acid powder if you don't have white vinegar. For citric acid, use 1/4 cup sprinkled in the bottom of the dishwasher before running a cycle.

Regular cleaning with vinegar keeps your dishwasher efficient and odor-free. For those considering an upgrade, check out 7 things to look for when buying a dishwasher. Cleaning enthusiasts might be interested in surprising things you can clean with a dishwasher tablet. And to maximize your appliance's effectiveness, explore ways to improve your dishwasher's performance.