This is the best place to put an air purifier, according to experts

Whether you suffer from allergies, or simply want to improve the quality of the air, there are many reasons you might need an air purifier . Not only do these machines filter bacteria, pollen, and other pollutants in the air, but they can remove dust particles too.

But even if you have one of the best air purifiers , its output can suffer if not placed correctly. In fact, knowing the best spot to place in a room will help you get more out of your air purifier , and optimum performance.

We asked the experts where is the best place to put an air purifier, no-go spots, and common mistakes to avoid — so you can breathe easier.

Where is the best place to put an air purifier?

The general consensus is that air purifiers work best in the center of a room — but this will also depend on the shape of it. “Generally speaking, an air purifier in a room should be centrally located but not close to walls, furniture, or even curtains,” says Shu Saito, Air Filtration Specialist at All Filters LLC , “The reason it should be placed in the middle of the room or open space is so that the air purifier gets to reach the air directly. When it is positioned against a wall or corner, this may bring blockages to airflow and impede its ability to take hold of particles flowing in the air.”

“Where to place your air purifier depends a bit on its shape and where it draws in air,” adds Simon Bernath, HVAC expert at Furnaceprices.ca . “Ones with a more rounded shape might be best in the center of a room, whereas other models that draw in air from the front might do best along a wall but in a relatively central location. The latter will typically draw in air at ground level and blow it up along the wall across the room to circulate it.”

So what if you have a small or awkward sized room? “It's best to place the air purifier centrally in a room, however, that is often not practical,” advises Peter Mann, air purifier designer and CEO of Oransi . “So the second best place is centrally located in a room near a wall. This is because a key to air cleaning is moving the air in a room and it's more effective to filter the air centrally than at one end of the room.”

Another consideration when placing an air purifier, is to make sure there are no obstructions that can block circulation.“The important thing is that there are no obstructions like furniture within a few feet of the air purifier so that it can draw in air from across the room more effectively,” adds Bernath. “You might also consider placing it away from heating vents or air returns as those will also expel or draw in air and create circulation, so placing your purifier away from the vent can leverage this and create a sort of counter-circulation.”

Can you put an air purifier on carpet?

Generally, air purifiers can be placed on carpets/rugs as long as it’s a stable surface. To be on the safe side however, always check the manufacturer's guidance before doing so.

“Most models are usually recommended to be positioned about 3 to 5 feet above the floor for maximum airflow,” suggests Saito, “Also, air purifiers work by drawing air in from the surrounding environment, and giving it some free space to draw air in helps the filtration system to work more effectively. If a room has more than one door or window, an air purifier should be kept near the main source of indoor air circulation, like the door or the entryway.”

Top tips when using an air purifier

Surprisingly, one of the top tips is to keep your air purifier running continuously. “It's best to run an air purifier 24/7,” advises Mann. “We've seen that in just 15 minutes of turning off an air purifier, the air quality can degrade quickly. Also, operate it at the highest fan speed to where the noise is acceptable. This will ensure you are getting the most air flow through the air purifier.”

Maintenance is also essential, and you should always clean or replace clogged filters. “Make sure to look at and replace filters as instructed so that performance is consistent,” adds Saito “Clogged or dirty filters lessen the efficiency of an air purifier. Also, ensure the air purifier is of the right size for the room you use it in. Some of these purifiers are designed for smaller rooms, and when used in larger spaces, the filtration may be incomplete. Also, avoid placing it near windows or doors where any drafts will interfere with the working of the purifier.”