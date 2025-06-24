This face sculpting tool is on sale for a limited time and it's the perfect addition to my nighttime routine

I am a self-professed skincare fanatic. I always keep up with the latest trends and beauty tech is no exception to that. So seeing this amazing deal on the Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device ahead of Prime Day has really caught my attention.

The Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device is currently available at Amazon for just $179. That's a staggering 45% off this facial toning device.

FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device: was $329 now $179 at Amazon At 45% off, this non-invasive face sculpting tool is an absolute steal and the perfect addition to any nighttime or morning skincare routine. It firms and contours the cheekbones and can promote circulation to improve skin's appearance.

Gua Sha, a type of scraping therapy took TikTok by storm in recent years with it's therapeutic benefits. This has evolved into the addition of a microcurrent device, like the Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device, to many people's routines.

The device uses T-Sonic massage, much like Foreo's other well known products like the Foreo UFO, to boost microcirculation and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

While the Gua Sha can rest the muscle tissue by relaxing and aiding lymphatic drainage, microcurrent devices can help to tone facial muscles tone. The is the perfect addition to a routine from a brand I know and love.

By implementing a staple in your routine you can wind down and relax before bed with a little me-time, or decompress in the morning before a big day. Sticking to routine is essential and for me, pairing that routine with skincare has helped to alleviate everyday stressors.