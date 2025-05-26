I almost never have to shave my legs anymore thanks to this Braun IPL device — and it’s on sale for Memorial Day

Summer’s here, and that means it’s time to break out the dresses, skirts, and shorts — but honestly, the last thing I want to deal with is the hassle of shaving my legs every few days.

Just in time for summer, the Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 is just $279 at Amazon in a fantastic Memorial Day deal. That's 20% off the regular price, making it one of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales I've seen.

Thanks to this little miracle, I almost never have to shave my legs anymore. If you’re also ready to say goodbye to the endless shaving struggle, this might be your new best friend.

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5: was $349 now $279 at Amazon What sets the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 apart is how easy and comfortable it makes the whole process. You can start seeing visible hair reduction in as little as two uses, and with regular treatments, you can enjoy smooth skin — all from home. It’s designed with smart technology that adjusts the intensity of each flash based on your skin tone for added safety, and the sessions are surprisingly fast and gentle, even on sensitive areas like your face, underarms, or bikini line.

I’ll admit I was skeptical at first. I’ve tried all kinds of home hair removal methods over the years, from shaving to waxing to epilators. Nothing lasted, and most were painful or time-consuming, I also considered getting professional laser hair removal, but that can get very expensive.

Then, I bought the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 on a Black Friday sale and never looked back. First of all, it’s fast... like, surprisingly fast. It flashes up to 125 times per minute, which means I can cover both legs in under 10 minutes. That’s not that much longer than it would take me to shave — and the results last so much longer. I started noticing less hair growth after just a couple of uses, and after maybe seven or eight sessions, the regrowth was barely noticeable.

One of the things I really appreciate is how smart the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 is. It uses something called SkinPro 2.0 (SensoAdapt) technology, which automatically adjusts the intensity of each flash to match your skin tone. I don’t have to fiddle with the settings or guess what’s safe — it does it all for me.

Another bonus: I never worry about missed spots. The device glides smoothly and evenly across the skin, and the rapid flashes mean you get thorough coverage without needing to go over the same area again and again. It's quick, easy, and kind of mindless once you get used to it — I usually do it while catching up on a podcast.

I know $280 is still an investment, but compared to the cost, time and efficacy of other hair removal options, it really pays off — especially while it’s on sale. If you’re looking for a low-maintenance way to stay smooth all summer (and beyond), the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 has been a total game-changer for me.