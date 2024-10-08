The Bird Buddy is the best smart bird feeder I've tested, and it's 30% off for Prime Day
The best way to watch birds in your yard
Do you like watching birds in your yard, but want to get a better look at them, or want to know just what they are? Then now is a good time to score a deal on the Bird Buddy, a smart bird feeder that not only lets you get a close-up view, but will also identify the feathered friends coming to your yard.
For Prime Day, the Bird Buddy has been marked down to $209, a savings of 30% off its regular price. You can buy a lot of bird seed with what you save.
Bird Buddy: was $299 now $209 @ Amazon
This smart bird feeder has a camera that records photos and videos of the birds at the feeder, and an AI will identify them for you, too. This deal is for the Bird Buddy with a solar panel roof, saving you from having to recharge the camera yourself.
In my Bird Buddy review, I was impressed with the high quality of the photos and videos taken by the feeder's camera. I could see all sorts of details on the sparrows, finches, cardinals, and even the squirrels who frequented the feeder.
Equally as impressive was the Bird Buddy's AI, which correctly identified all of the birds who alit in front of the camera. And, the Bird Buddy app will also give you more details about the birds, including their diet, range, and characteristics.
Here's a sample of what the video looks like - this cardinal was a regular visitor over the summer.
If you live in an area where the more colorful birds have flown south for the winter, a special feature in the app lets you browse photos and videos from other Bird Buddy cameras from around the world, giving you a glimpse of what's flying around.
The one issue I had with the Bird Buddy is that you have to remove the camera from the feeder to recharge it. This deal includes a roof with a solar panel, so that the camera should remain charged by itself.
Since its initial release, Bird Buddy has upgraded its feeder by boosting the resolution of the camera, allowing you to view it from one of the best smart displays, and adding additional species identification, such as bears, deer, and raccoons. You can now even give names individual birds, like Tweety, if you happen to have a regular visitor.
If you're a bird lover — or have one in your life — this is a great time to score a deal on a gift that they'll appreciate all year 'round.
Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.