Massive Roomba sale at Amazon — save up to 44% on our favorite robot vacs and mops

Are you tired of sacrificing precious storage space in your utility closet for bulky, upright vacuum cleaners, mops, and other cleaning supplies? One of the best robot mops might help streamline your chores and reclaim lost room.

We're particularly big fans of iRobot's robo-vacs. The brand is known for its Roombas, which are currently sporting discounts as great as 44% off at Amazon. This includes the brand's latest tech, such as the Roomba j9+, which promises to suck and scrub dirty floors (hardwood and rugs), before returning to its discrete, design-forward docking station to empty a full bin of dust and debris. However, it is the priciest on our list (now $999, was $1,399), but we found four other machines to fit a range of budgets, starting as low as $179.

Best Roomba deals at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694: was $274 now $179 @ Amazon

You can program this bump-and-clean robot vacuum through Roomba's app to run at certain times during the day or target specific rooms or areas of your home. With a runtime of 90 minutes, this little guy offers a 3-stage cleaning system that successfully tackles dirt, pet hair and debris on carpets and hard surfaces.

iRobot Braava Jet m6: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon

Say hello to the best robot mop in 2024 — now for even less. It comes equipped with a precision jet spray to loosen up sticky spills and messes in no time flat. After testing, our editor was thoroughly impressed by its accurate smart mapping, which comes in handy when you want to set a cleaning schedule or spot-clean a random mess. Suitable for every floor type, this iRobot deal makes one of the best robot mops for the money even more affordable and will save you time on chores.

iRobot Combo i5+: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon

Just swap out the Roomba i5+'s interchangeable bin, and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum and mop instantly. It uses Roomba's Imprint smart mapping system to learn your home's layout as it cleans, and with a self-emptying bin that holds up to 60 days of debris, you can set it and forget it for months.

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $1,099 now $699 @ Amazon

For the best of both worlds without totally breaking the bank (so to speak), we recommend the Roomba j7+. It tops our list of the best Roombas on the market because it provides great pick up on large debris, avoids obstacles with ease and learns from its encounters. The self-emptying base means you can go longer without having to deal with the dustbin. Plus, if you're a pet owner, this model particularly stands out for its ability to avoid pet poop — an understandable fear for robot vacuum owners.