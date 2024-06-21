I transformed my new apartment with these 9 amazing smart home devices starting at just $31

Whether you’re just starting a smart home or looking for some new smart home gadgets that are easy to install — maybe even renter-friendly — there is no shortage of devices out there. In my own space, I have a few strategically-chosen smart home gadgets that work for my new apartment.

The most important thing when it came to creating my smart home setup was making sure that everything worked seamlessly together, especially in the areas that I use most. This meant transforming my living room, kitchen, and outdoor patio into the ultimate "smart" spaces, where the devices communicate for automated convenience.

From setting the mood with the best smart lights, to keeping my home secured with smart locks, to hands-free home cleaning, below are some of the best smart home devices that actually make a difference to me on a daily basis. Be sure to check out my full YouTube video to see these devices in action, including a gravity-defying robot window washer that you won't want to miss.

Must-have smart home devices

Cync Indoor Smart Camera: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

I’m not the biggest fan of having security cameras in the home, but if it’s for monitoring an entrance and nothing else, I’m fine with it. The GE Cync Indoor Smart Camera lets you keep an eye on the inside of your home without spending a lot of money. It can detect motion and sound events, lets you choose between local and cloud storage options, and delivers crisp 1080p video.

Govee TV Backlight 3: was $89 now $80 @ Amazon

With the Govee TV Backlight 3, anything on my TVs screen can expand into a lighting canvas thanks to the camera on top. This is the newest part of my setup, but I saw so many people raving about this online that I had to try them out for myself. Compared to more traditional smart lights, these are on another level when it actually syncs with what’s happening on screen.

Ring Video Doorbell: $99 @ Amazon

Traveling a lot, it’s great to be able to always keep tabs on my front door in the event I need to accept deliveries and make sure my packages are safe. Since I didn’t want to drill through my door for wiring, the long-lasting built-in battery is a major perk. Read our full Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.

Yale Assure Lock 2: was $159 now $126 @ Amazon

Unless I’m driving, I hate taking my keys with me and the Yale Assure Lock 2 is one of the cheapest Bluetooth-only smart locks for securing my apartment. But it's actually the auto-lock feature that I like most. After a few minutes, the door will lock itself, which is great when I’ve got my hands full, or just if I forget its unlocked.



Echo Studio: was $199 @ Amazon

You can mix and match Alexa speakers, and start even with a basic one, or get something that'll fill your whole space with excellent sound. The Amazon Echo Studio offers the best sound out of any Amazon speaker. You can pair it with other Alexa speakers for surround sound or even connect it to a turntable like my Montrose record player thanks to its 3.5mm audio-in port.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): $249 @ Amazon

I’ve got the Echo Show 10 set up in the kitchen, and while the cool-factor of an auto-following panning screen has worn off, it does a decent job at moving around so that I can continue watching my favorite show or follow along with a recipe without needing to actually touch the display. I can also ask it to add items to my grocery list when I realized I've run low on ingredients.

Winbot W2 Omni: was $599 now $539 @ Amazon

Is a robot window cleaner something I thought I’d ever need, let alone ever get to try? No, but now that I have, it has me really excited to see what the future of home automation holds. It's a great example of a way a smart home device can solve a home care headache, such as having huge windows that collect dirt and grime quickly.

Hisense 65” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $997 @ Amazon

A smart TV can bring a smart Home together, and Hisense makes some of the best value non-OLED TVs that you can get today. Even though it’s last years model, it’s still one of the best 65” 4k 144hz TVs you can buy for under $1000. It gets extremely bright with 1500 nits peak, with impressive blacks and contrast thanks to its Mini LED panel.



ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1,499 now $999 @ Amazon

As weird as it is to be excited by a robot cleaner, it’s been fun seeing these get smarter, not in just how well they clean, but their design. In addition awesome auto-lifitng mop pads which allow it to clean hard floors and carpets in the same cleaning session, as well as its accurate 3D home mapping, the X2 Omni can clean under low clearance obstacles. It's expensive, but a great investment if you want the cleaning job done right.