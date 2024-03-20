Huge deals on Echo smart speakers in Amazon Big Spring sale — up to 43% off Echo, Echo Dot and more
Amazon's Big Spring sale slashes up to $15 off the price of Echo smart speakers
Amazon is discounting some of the best smart speakers we've tested. For example, you can nab the Echo Dot with Clock for $49 (which we named the best smart home device overall). That's $15 off its usual price and a slick deal for its built-in sensors and LED display. Or for smaller spaces, the compact Echo Pop is on sale for $22, offering plenty of bang for your buck.
Right now, Echo speakers are on sale from $22 at Amazon. These deals take nearly half off a range of Echo hardware so you can fill any-sized room with premium sound quality. Keep scrolling for my favorite Echo sales. Check out the rest of the Amazon Big Spring Sale event for even more gadget discounts.
Echo deals — Best sales now
Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-sound-compact-speaker-Lavender%2Fdp%2FB09ZXJDSL5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $22 @ Amazon
This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-echo-pop" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6544302&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-pop-1st-generation-smart-speaker-with-alexa-charcoal%2F6544302.p%3FskuId%3D6544302&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$22 @ Best Buy
Echo Dot (5th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-New-release-Smart-speaker-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB09B8V1LZ3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-alexa-speakers" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6522258&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-dot-5th-gen-2022-release-smart-speaker-with-alexa-charcoal%2F6522258.p%3FskuId%3D6522258&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$34 @ Best Buy
Echo Dot with Clock: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Compact-speaker-enhanced-display%2Fdp%2FB09B8VN8YQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a powerful speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also appreciate the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, this Echo Dot with Clock is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smart-speakers,review-4480.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">best smart speaker and <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smart-home-devices,review-2008.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">best smart home device you can buy.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6522272&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-dot-with-clock-5th-gen-2022-release-smart-speaker-with-alexa-cloud-blue%2F6522272.p%3FskuId%3D6522272&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$49 @ Best Buy
Echo (4th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07XKF5RM3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99 now $64 @ Amazon
The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smart-speakers,review-4480.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">best smart speaker you can find for less than $100. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This is its second-lowest price ever as it hit $49 last Black Friday.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6430065&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-4th-gen-with-premium-sound-smart-home-hub-and-alexa-charcoal%2F6430065.p%3FskuId%3D6430065&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$64 @ Best Buy
