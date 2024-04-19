Apple HomePod tipped to get a screen — but probably not the one you expected

News
By Tom Pritchard
published

The next HomePod may not be a smart display, but it might have a screen

Apple HomePod discontinued
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There have been a bunch of rumors about the next generation Apple HomePod. While some have been hoping for an iPad-style smart display, we’ve also heard whispers of a HomePod speaker with a smaller LCD display built in. And the latest leak could give us a glimpse of how that device might look like.

The image comes from Kosutami, a leaker that’s already shown off a number of alleged HomePod components and scrapped Apple prototypes. In it we see a round, porthole-looking piece of glass, suggesting this new touchscreen could replace the current touchpad on top of the speaker.

See more

Presumably this screen would be pretty simple in comparison to your average smart display. I’d wager Apple would add something more like an iPod display, with basic information about what you’re listening to alongside media and volume controls. I’d guess there would also be touch controls and a main menu with the option to switch between different streaming apps and other features like AirPlay.

Essentially giving you the option to control the speaker, and what comes out of it, without necessarily having to use an iPhone, iPad or Siri to get things done. 

Of course this may just be one of a number of HomePod products Apple might be working on right now. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has reported on a HomePod with an “iPad-like display”, while code in the tvOS beta suggested that there could be a 7-inch Apple smart display on the way

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported on such a device, while Gurman has also noted Apple has explored the possibility of a HomePod display attached to a robotic arm. Which would be a pretty wild thing to have in your home, as unlikely as it actually seems.

It’s unclear when such a device might be announced, though. There’s a possibility we may hear something at WWDC 2024 in June, but since that’s generally a software-focussed event there’s no guarantee. So we’re just going to have to wait and see how things play out.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 292 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Blue...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max /...
Amazon
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 15 128GB Blue
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
6
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(Pink)
Our Review
7
Total by Verizon - Apple...
Total by Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
8
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128GB Black)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Plus Black...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
Visible
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.

See more Smart Home News