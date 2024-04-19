Apple HomePod tipped to get a screen — but probably not the one you expected

There have been a bunch of rumors about the next generation Apple HomePod. While some have been hoping for an iPad-style smart display, we’ve also heard whispers of a HomePod speaker with a smaller LCD display built in . And the latest leak could give us a glimpse of how that device might look like.

The image comes from Kosutami, a leaker that’s already shown off a number of alleged HomePod components and scrapped Apple prototypes. In it we see a round, porthole-looking piece of glass, suggesting this new touchscreen could replace the current touchpad on top of the speaker.

New picture of the (might be upcoming one) HomePod with display. Glossy, sick, just imagine.#Apple #appleinternal (B720) pic.twitter.com/xMTULXpGw0April 18, 2024 See more

Presumably this screen would be pretty simple in comparison to your average smart display. I’d wager Apple would add something more like an iPod display, with basic information about what you’re listening to alongside media and volume controls. I’d guess there would also be touch controls and a main menu with the option to switch between different streaming apps and other features like AirPlay.

Essentially giving you the option to control the speaker, and what comes out of it, without necessarily having to use an iPhone, iPad or Siri to get things done.

Of course this may just be one of a number of HomePod products Apple might be working on right now. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has reported on a HomePod with an “iPad-like display” , while code in the tvOS beta suggested that there could be a 7-inch Apple smart display on the way .

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported on such a devic e, while Gurman has also noted Apple has explored the possibility of a HomePod display attached to a robotic arm. Which would be a pretty wild thing to have in your home, as unlikely as it actually seems.

It’s unclear when such a device might be announced, though. There’s a possibility we may hear something at WWDC 2024 in June, but since that’s generally a software-focussed event there’s no guarantee. So we’re just going to have to wait and see how things play out.

