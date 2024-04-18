iOS 18 could give this faithful iPhone app two big upgrades

News
By Richard Priday
published

Voice recording and math notation could be coming to the iOS Notes app

iOS 18 logo on an iPhone home screen
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The iOS 18 iPhone update could bring with it two big upgrades to the good old Notes app, according to reporting by AppleInsider.

The first of these is in-app audio recording, similar to the existing Voice Notes app. However, the Notes version apparently lets you make and play recordings in specific notes, rather than having to switch between Notes and Voice Notes every time you need to swap between writing and listening.

In-note recordings should apparently be available in macOS 15 and iPadOS 18 too, with iCloud syncing between them. So, assuming your Mac and iPad are as up-to-date as your iPhone is, you can make the most of the feature on whichever platform you want to work on at a given time.

Voices and numbers

Notes on iOS 16

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The other big feature being added to Notes is something called "Math Notes," which will let Notes work with the Calculator app.

AppleInsider had less to report on this one, but from the name we'd imagine it'll allow Notes to better display equations, graphs and more. Although you could add these elements to an extent in the current Notes app (or handwrite them), this would make the app far more robust for students or professionals who work with sums and problems of all kinds.

If these two new features do indeed get added, it could help the Apple Notes app secure a spot on our best notes app guide, where several of the entries can already record voice notes in-app or properly display math. Adding these capabilities would mark Apple as taking a quite different direction from what we see in the Galaxy AI-enhanced note-taking experience of the Galaxy S24 series, although iOS 18 is itself tipped for some new system-wide AI features, which if true would presumably mean the Notes app can use them too to a certain extent.

The truth about the Notes app and its rumored features will be revealed as part of Apple's iOS 18 announcement, which is expected to come on June 10 as part of the WWDC 2024 keynote. Once the beta's available, we'll be testing out everything iOS 18 has to offer, so check back for our opinion and how-to guides soon.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 289 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Blue...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max /...
Amazon
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 15 128GB Blue
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
6
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(Pink)
Our Review
7
Total by Verizon - Apple...
Total by Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128GB Green)
Our Review
8
Apple iPhone 15 Plus...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
(128GB Green)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Plus Green...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
Visible
View
Load more deals
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.