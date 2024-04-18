Polestar just unveiled their first phone — and it's pretty stunning

For years there have been rumors of cars being manufactured by smartphone makers. Just recently, Apple reportedly canceled the Apple Car project, and Google never really made a car but their self-driving Waymo cars are made by Alphabet. Now the tables have turned with EV car manufacturer Polestar revealing a new smartphone.

As reported by Android Police, Polestar unveiled the first images of what is simply known as the Polestar phone. No specs or features were detailed by the company but they’re expected to debut the phone next week.

We have to admit, the revealed images show off a pretty slick looking device. The bezels appear to be super-thin, which are supposed to be only 2.2mm thick. The phone is supposed to have a 21:9 aspect ratio, which leads us to believe the screen will sit around 6.5 inches.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Based on the images, it appears the phone will have four cameras on the back. There appears to be a singular cut out for a front-facing camera. From what we can see there are only two buttons, which seem to be the standard volume buttons.

For those who don’t know, Polestar is a car company that started as Flash Engineering, a Swedish racing team in 1996. They rebranded and became Polestar Racing and started modified Volvos for racing. Volvo officially bought Polestar in 2015. Two years later, they became a standalone brand and started focusing on electric vehicles, releasing the Polestar 1 in October 2017.

The Polestar 4 is expected to release later this year.

(Image credit: Polestar)

Polestar as a company has gone through some changes this year. Volvo divested most of their stake in the company, which let the Chinese company, Geely, take over primary control of Polestar. Geely also owns the smartphone brand Meizu, a smartphone company that has been making Android phones since 2011.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It appears that Polestar and Meizu are teaming up to design the Polestar phone. Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath told CNBC in an interview that the goal of the Polestar isn’t phone to take on Apple, Google or Oppo.

Ingenlath said that instead the focus is on an “opportunity to link these two worlds together” that he says is not possible with current technology.

(Image credit: Polestar)

The Polestar phone is expected to run on a customized version of Meizu’s FlyMe OS. It was based on earlier versions of Android, from Ingenlath’s interview it seems they’re making a custom OS. Meizu is also building a custom OS for the Polestar vehicle, which currently runs on Android Auto.

There are other Chinese manufacturers making cars and phones to create an integrated ecosystem, it’ll be interesting to see if these attempts find success.