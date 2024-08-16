Apple AirTags have hit a new low on DigiDirect eBay at just AU$127.20

Arguably one of the best key finders we've ever tested, Apple AirTags have become synonymous with belonging to the Apple ecosystem — because you can't have one product without owning them all, right?

The discrete tags measure just 31.9mm wide and weigh less than 15g, making them the perfect size to place into a bag. These small smart trackers use Bluetooth to sync up to your iPhone or Mac device and allow near-simultaneous tracking of the item or bag that it's placed in.

Plus, not only do they play a loud sound to help you quickly find their location, but the Precision Find feature uses an ultrawideband to provide accurate directions to track down your AirTag to the millimetre, which is pretty astonishing if you ask me.

Right now, you can nab a 4 pack of the Apple AirTags for AU$127.20 on Digi Direct's eBay for Afterpay Day by using the code DIGIAUG24 — that's AU$37.80 off RRP! Plus, you'll only pay AU$31 per tag, which typically retail for AU$49 each. What a win.

Apple AirTag (4-pack) | AU$165 AU$127.20 on DigiDirect eBay using code DIGIAUG24 (save AU$37.80) Apple AirTags are extremely easy to set up and will always keep tabs on your belongings, no matter where you are. This epic deal includes 4 tags, only setting you back AU$31 a pop.

If you own an iPhone 15 (or maybe you're holding off for a newer iPhone 16 model), then grabbing a pack of AirTags is a no-brainer. In our Apple AirTag review, we gave these tags an impressive 4 out of 5 stars, namely due to their easy set-up, compact design and the amount of accessories you can house your tags in.

As someone who regularly loses their house keys, picking up this pack of AirTag holders on Amazon for AU$18.99 has been a godsend, as I can easily attach the smart tracker to anything and everything I own. And I might have even picked up this AirTag dog collar holder on Amazon — which has nearly 5K positive reviews — because I am a self-proclaimed helicopter dog parent (or pawrent?).

But regardless of whatever reason you pick up these smart tags for, they're hands down one of the best accessories you can buy. These nimble trackers also pack an IP67 rating, meaning they're sealed against dust, can handle some water immersion (but not a lot), and run on a single CR2032 coin cell battery.

So for just AU$31 per tag, if you haven't picked up these Apple AirTags already, what else are you waiting for?