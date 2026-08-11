Amazon video doorbells are on sale from $35 — 7 Ring and Blink deals with up to 69% off
Outfit your porch with some of the best savings on video doorbells
We're between Amazon deals events right now, with Prime Day a few months behind us and Black Friday a few months ahead. But don't worry, you can still find deals if you know where to look. If you've been hankering for an upgrade for your video doorbell, I've found some discounts that are definitely worth checking out.
Right now Amazon is taking up to 69% off various smart devices, and the sale includes both Blink and Ring. If you're short on time, the best deal right now is the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ on sale for $47 (we rank it as the best video doorbell for shoppers on a budget.)
There are plenty more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see them all. I also recommend checking out our Amazon promo codes coverage.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon device deals
- Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $35
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4: was $139 now $43
- Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $79 now $47
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $69
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K + Indoor Cam Plus: was $159 now $89
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K Plus: was $179 now $119
- Ring Wired Doorbell 4K Pro: was $249 now $199
Blink Deals
Two years of battery life on three AA batteries is a genuinely impressive feat for a video doorbell, and that's before you factor in the HD video, night vision, and two-way audio through the app. Wired or wireless, setup takes minutes, and it works straight out of the box with Alexa.
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Want to get a cheap headstart into a smart home security system? This deal gets you a Blink Video Doorbell and a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera for just $43. Sure, you can get sharper video and fancier features if you spend more, but if you just want an easy way to keep an eye on goings-on, this is a solid option.
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The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is our new winner for the best video doorbell on a budget. You get sharp 2K video and incredible battery life that lasts up to 22 months. Right now you can get it for 40% off — that means this deal is pretty much a no-brainer.
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Ring Deals
The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
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This is an affordable way to monitor both your porch and the inside of your home. You get a Ring Video Doorbell Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk — and a Ring Indoor Cam Plus with 2K video and super-easy setup.
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The Battery Doorbell Plus has one major advantage over the basic model: Its battery is removable, so you don't have to take the entire doorbell off in order to recharge it. You're also getting 2K resolution, head-to-toe video and person and package detection — now for 33% off.
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We checked this model out in our Ring Wired Doorbell 4K Pro (3rd Generation) review and gave it an excellent 4-star rating. As well as a stylish and slim design, it delivers sharp 4K video and improved night vision.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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