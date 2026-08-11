Amazon video doorbells are on sale from $35 — 7 Ring and Blink deals with up to 69% off

We're between Amazon deals events right now, with Prime Day a few months behind us and Black Friday a few months ahead. But don't worry, you can still find deals if you know where to look. If you've been hankering for an upgrade for your video doorbell, I've found some discounts that are definitely worth checking out.

Right now Amazon is taking up to 69% off various smart devices, and the sale includes both Blink and Ring. If you're short on time, the best deal right now is the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ on sale for $47 (we rank it as the best video doorbell for shoppers on a budget.)

There are plenty more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see them all. I also recommend checking out our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Blink Deals

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $35 at Amazon Two years of battery life on three AA batteries is a genuinely impressive feat for a video doorbell, and that's before you factor in the HD video, night vision, and two-way audio through the app. Wired or wireless, setup takes minutes, and it works straight out of the box with Alexa. Read more Read less ▼

Save 69% Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4: was $139 now $43 at Amazon Want to get a cheap headstart into a smart home security system? This deal gets you a Blink Video Doorbell and a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera for just $43. Sure, you can get sharper video and fancier features if you spend more, but if you just want an easy way to keep an eye on goings-on, this is a solid option. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Deals

Save 30% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $69 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Doorbell 2K Plus: was $179 now $119 at Amazon The Battery Doorbell Plus has one major advantage over the basic model: Its battery is removable, so you don't have to take the entire doorbell off in order to recharge it. You're also getting 2K resolution, head-to-toe video and person and package detection — now for 33% off. Read more Read less ▼