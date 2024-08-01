Amazon launches new Echo Show 8 in Australia with improved audio and camera features

Released last year in the US, Amazon's Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is finally getting an Australian release, with the updated smart display now available for pre-order and set for release on August 22, 2024.

Priced at AU$249, the all-new Echo Show 8 brings a number of new features over the 2nd generation version, the standout being spatial audio support, which is said to bring "room-filling" sound — perfect for streaming Prime Video and Netflix content to the device.

Once again, the new Echo Show 8 offers an 8-inch HD display, only this time you get an improved 13MP camera with auto-framing functionality, which we previously saw on the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen).

Additionally, the Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) brings the same 'adaptive content' functionality that was present on the Echo Hub, which means it will use 'computer vision technology' to adjust its display based on how far away you are, making it easier to view from a distance, and providing more detail when you're up close.

In our 4.5 star Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) review, we described the device as "the Alexa-powered smart display to get if you want a larger display but not one that’s too large for your kitchen or bedroom."

The Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is available to pre-order now from Amazon and JB Hi-Fi in Charcoal and Glacier White colour options. To secure yours, or to read more about it, simply hit one of the links below.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) | AU$249 (Available from August 22) Amazon's all-new Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) brings a number of small (but significant) upgrades over its second-generation predecessor. It boasts spatial audio support, bringing room-filling sound to your Prime Video or Netflix streams, and an improved 13MP camera with auto-framing functionality, meaning it will keep you in view as you walk around the room. Available to pre-order now from Amazon and JB Hi-Fi and releasing on August 22, 2024.

