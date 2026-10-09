10 Apple products we expect at the 'Welcome Home' event on Oct. 13 — HomePad, Apple TV 4K and much more

This week, Apple teased a new product event taking place in New York on October 13 at 9 a.m. ET dubbed "Welcome Home." The trailer from Apple's Greg Joswiak hints at Cupertino's smart home ambitions.

A suite of Apple-designed smart home devices has been rumored for years, and it seems they're finally going to hit store shelves.

Based on recent leaks, we expect at least three new devices to be announced next week and possibly up to 10 gadgets, from a video doorbell to the headlining HomePad smart home hub.

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Read on to find out what we know about each potential device.

HomePad home hub

(Image credit: AppleTrack)

The HomePad or HomePod 3, whatever Apple dubs it, will be the headliner of the Welcome Home event since it's supposed to connect your entire smart home together.

Rumors have started to coalesce around a speaker with an attached iPad-esque touchpad that utilizes the new Siri AI to handle requests similar to Alexa+ or Gemini on the best smart speakers or smart displays. It's unclear if there will be two versions: the speaker and a wall-mounted touchpad, or if the touchpad will be more portable. Both have been rumored.

Beyond that, the hub should have a FaceTime camera for video calls and presence sensors to initiate smart home routines. It's also rumored to be able to recognize individual users.

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HomePod mini 2

(Image credit: Apple)

Like the upgraded HomePod, we've been waiting for a sequel to the HomePod mini for a few years. However, a new HomePod mini is one of the expected devices.

The upgrade should be small, mostly a faster new chip capable of handling Siri AI and some audio improvements. There will also likely be some new colorways as well.

The original HomePod mini dropped in 2020, and the update has been on our rumor radar since at least 2023.

Apple TV 4K 2026

(Image credit: MacRumors)

There are more smart home specific devices (more on those in a moment), but we do believe an updated Apple TV 4K should debut on October 13. It's been long overdue for an upgrade.

Rumors in the last couple of years suggested that the new set top streaming box would feature the A17 Pro chip, but at this point it's more likely it'll get an A19 or A20 chipset. The new Apple TV should also get the rumored N2 chip for better Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Once again, Siri AI will be the headline feature which should allow you to connect the Apple TV as a hub for other smart home devices. One of the crazier rumors is that the Apple TV will feature a camera for FaceTime calls and gesture-based controls. At a bare minimum though, we expect upgraded chips and possibly a redesigned remote.

Apple & LG partnership

(Image credit: Apple)

Earlier this week, a Bloomberg report revealed that Apple and LG are apparently partnering on several smart home devices, including a video doorbell, smart thermostat, and more. Leaked renders of some of them lent some credence to the rumor.

There are at least seven devices we believe could get announced during "Welcome Home." A few of them we don't know much about yet.

Per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple and LG are also working on a video doorbell and a trio of security cameras (indoor, outdoor, and floodlight). Specifics about those four devices have not yet been revealed.

Here's what we do know so far.

Smart Deadbolt Lock

(Image credit: pdfu)

Unlike the HomePad or Apple TV, the LG devices apparently don't feature an Apple logo but do have an LG one.

The Smart Deadbolt lock appears to feature a rotating keypad to open. It's supposed to come with a swivel pin to limit the rotation so it doesn't ding a wall.

It should come in two sizes: 2.375-inch (60.3mm) and 2.75-inch (69.9mm) brackets with two mechanical keys.

There are settings for a touchpad light ring, door left open alarm and lock sound volume. Also, it should support auto-unlocking, tap-to-unlock, emergency power and master codes.

Smart Thermostat

(Image credit: pdfu)

We don't know as much about the smart thermostat beyond it having a far-sight display, humidity display, brightness and language settings. It should also feature a calibrated temperature and temperature offset options.

The rounded design looks similar to the latest version of Google's Nest Learning Thermostat.

LG Temperature Sensor

(Image credit: pdfu)

The final device that saw leaked renders of is the Temperature sensor that should be able to detect humidity levels too.

The little white circle reportedly has a magnetic back to attach to metal surfaces and comes with a metal plate that can be adhered to other surfaces as well. It should have a replaceable battery and replacement alerts.

Are you excited for a more Apple-centric smart home? Let us know in the comments.

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