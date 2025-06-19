This bathroom ingredient is the easiest way to remove a tree stump in your yard — you’ll be surprised

Whether you have dangerous branches, limited sunlight or a rotting trunk, removing a problematic tree in your yard can be a huge relief.

And while it’s common for the professional tree surgeons to cut back the canopy and the trunk only, that also means we’re often stuck with the remaining stump.

But, if you don’t want an eyesore in your yard, or fancy the dangerous task of using a grinder, you’ll be glad to know there is an easier (and rather unusual) way of safely removing a tree stump.

What’s more, this involves a natural, household ingredient commonly found in our bathroom cabinets, and simple to use — but only if you’re not in a hurry!

So what is this surprising trick to remove a tree stump?

The mighty Epsom salts

Better known for its relaxing properties whilst soaking in a bath, it seems like the humble Epsom salt can do so much more.

From cleaning tiles and dirty pots and pans to even improving your tomato plants, there are many clever ways you can use Epsom salts around your home — especially in the backyard.

And luckily, this could well be the answer to getting rid of your tree stump.

This is because as the Epsom salts gets absorbed into the tree, this will draw out moisture, causing the root to stop growing. As a result, this will gradually dry out and rot a tree stump over time.

What’s more, Epsom salt is completely free from toxic chemicals, and safer to use around children and pets.

Interestingly, these ‘miracle’ salts also contain magnesium and sulfur, which are essential nutrients for healthy, garden plant growth.

When used correctly, this can aid the seed sowing process, and helps prevent magnesium deficiency in homegrown produce, such as tomatoes.

But if you want to use it on your stump, you'll need to drill several deep holes in the top of the stump (use at least a 1-inch drill bit) and fill the holes completely with the salt. Pour a small amount of water into each hole to moisten the salt and help it get absorbed into the wood. Over time, the magnesium sulfate will do its thing and kill off whatever remaining parts of the tree's root system still exist.

So, if you’re stuck with a tree stump, this bathroom staple might be the easiest, and cheaper solution to remove this from your yard — as long as you have the patience. Because the best guess on timing is that it could take between six months and a year for the stump to become soft and easily removable.