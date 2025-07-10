Garden expert shares how your pee can give your plants a boost — here's how
How taking a tinkle can help your garden
I’m all for finding new ways to give my plants a boost, but when I stumbled upon my former colleague’s Instagram post, I chuckled.
Expert gardener and author, Simon Akeroyd shares an ingenious way he fertilizes his plants. What’s more, it doesn’t cost him a dime, but he does need to spend a penny!
A post shared by Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardenwriter)
A photo posted by on
How to pee-cycle for the good of your plants
What's more, Akeroyd's hack is one of the most natural ways to reuse and recycle, and it will bring you rich rewards..
Akeroyd says in his post, “Sorry if this horrifies you. But the key to successfully growing plants is natural fertilizer.”
So, instead of spending your dollars on off-the-shelf products, he says, “You have free access to the best natural stuff out there.”
You’ve got it, “Yes, your WEE is the best plant food out there!” he adds.
He goes on to explain that gardeners have been using wee as plant food since ancient times, and all because it contains three main nutrients that plants love — nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
Although I don’t think I’ll be taking Akeroyd’s next piece of advice, unless I’m behind closed doors, he says, “Next time you are in the garden and sense nature calling, just wee into your watering can.”
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Urine alone is too strong to water your plants, and you will also need a fair amount, so Akeroyd suggests diluting it to 10 parts water to 1 part urine.
And he adds, “Thankfully, there is an inexhaustible supply of this amazing plant feed which will help your garden come up smelling of roses.”
Not only that, “It’s free. You don’t have to spend a penny,” says Akeroyd, adding, “The power to grow plants really does come from within!”
This watering can in Alpine Green, hold 2 gallons (8 liters) at full capacity. It comes with with a long nozzle, filter, connector an nozzle to provide either a column or sprinkle of water. For ease of use it also features two handles to keep it stable when using.
Dilute your natural fertilizer
According to the Medicine Plus, the average urine output per day is about 2 liters, which when diluted, could provide you with enough natural fertilizer to make up 20 liters of fluid.
But urine must be diluted before being poured on your plants, as the natural salts and nutrients within your own natural fertilizer can cause harm if used at full strength. For instance, you'll probably have noticed how an immaculate lawn can quickly die as soon as a dog takes a pee on the grass.
More from Tom's Guide
Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.