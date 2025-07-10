Garden expert shares how your pee can give your plants a boost — here's how

I’m all for finding new ways to give my plants a boost, but when I stumbled upon my former colleague’s Instagram post, I chuckled.

Expert gardener and author, Simon Akeroyd shares an ingenious way he fertilizes his plants. What’s more, it doesn’t cost him a dime, but he does need to spend a penny!

A post shared by Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardenwriter) A photo posted by on

How to pee-cycle for the good of your plants

What's more, Akeroyd's hack is one of the most natural ways to reuse and recycle, and it will bring you rich rewards..



Akeroyd says in his post, “Sorry if this horrifies you. But the key to successfully growing plants is natural fertilizer.”

So, instead of spending your dollars on off-the-shelf products, he says, “You have free access to the best natural stuff out there.”

You’ve got it, “Yes, your WEE is the best plant food out there!” he adds.

He goes on to explain that gardeners have been using wee as plant food since ancient times, and all because it contains three main nutrients that plants love — nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Although I don’t think I’ll be taking Akeroyd’s next piece of advice, unless I’m behind closed doors, he says, “Next time you are in the garden and sense nature calling, just wee into your watering can.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Urine alone is too strong to water your plants, and you will also need a fair amount, so Akeroyd suggests diluting it to 10 parts water to 1 part urine.

And he adds, “Thankfully, there is an inexhaustible supply of this amazing plant feed which will help your garden come up smelling of roses.”

Not only that, “It’s free. You don’t have to spend a penny,” says Akeroyd, adding, “The power to grow plants really does come from within!”

Qilebi 2 Gallon Watering Gan: was $26 now $21 at Amazon This watering can in Alpine Green, hold 2 gallons (8 liters) at full capacity. It comes with with a long nozzle, filter, connector an nozzle to provide either a column or sprinkle of water. For ease of use it also features two handles to keep it stable when using.

Dilute your natural fertilizer

According to the Medicine Plus, the average urine output per day is about 2 liters, which when diluted, could provide you with enough natural fertilizer to make up 20 liters of fluid.

But urine must be diluted before being poured on your plants, as the natural salts and nutrients within your own natural fertilizer can cause harm if used at full strength. For instance, you'll probably have noticed how an immaculate lawn can quickly die as soon as a dog takes a pee on the grass.