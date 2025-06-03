This $3 bathroom item is a surprising way to improve your tomato plants according to experts — here's why

If you’re a tomato lover, there’s nothing more satisfying than growing a juicy, homegrown harvest.

And it’s even better when you can pick fresh tomatoes from the vine and throw straight into delicious salads and dishes.

But while it might seem simple to grow tomatoes from seeds or tomatoes in pots, it’s not always easy to ensure a juicier and flavorful yield.

Now, gardening experts are swearing by this rather unusual bathroom item to help boost their tomato plants.

In fact, this surprising ingredient will not only guarantee more healthier, plumper fruit but will make them more flavorsome — when used correctly.

So what is this unusual, tomato growing trick?

The power of Epsom salt

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Typically known for its relaxing properties whilst soaking in a bath, it seems like Epsom salt can do so much more — especially in the garden.

This is because Epsom salts contain magnesium sulphate, which is essential for healthy plant growth.

Not only does this aid the seed sowing process, ensuring strong cell walls, but it also helps plants to absorb key nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur.

"Epsom salt plays a vital role in tomato cultivation by fixing yellowing leaves, enhancing flavour, preventing blossom end rot, and increasing nutrient uptake." shares a gardening expert at Canada Grow Supplies to Daily Express.

“Gardeners use Epsom salts to feed plants like tomatoes when they show signs of magnesium deficiency. Your soil has a specific pH level, which affects how well plants get nutrients.”

More importantly, Epsom salt is known to make tomatoes taste more flavorful, which is always a bonus.

"Gardeners often seek out ways to improve their tomato flavour profile, and Epsom salt is a simple trick they can use,” adds the gardening expert.

“As the plants get enough magnesium, the tomatoes become more delicious. This improvement happens because magnesium is key to developing fruits that make your mouth water.”

How to use Epsom salts for growing tomatoes

Feeding tomato plant (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Experts recommend diluting two tablespoons of Epsom salt in a gallon of water, before pouring it directly at the base of the plants.

Alternatively, you could mix the solution into a spray bottle and apply it to the tomato plant foliage.

Before using Epsom salt, it's advisable to test your soil’s pH to indicate if your plants need more magnesium or not.

If it has a high pH reading, adding Epsom salt might help your tomatoes get enough magnesium from the ground for healthy plant growth.

Similarly, overusing Epsom salt may create an excess of magnesium, which can interfere with calcium absorption and may result in blossom end rot or even kill tomatoes.

This is why it's important to get the right soil nutrition balance before applying this bathroom ingredient.

So, if you want to guarantee a juicy, delicious bumper harvest, look no further than your bathroom for the secret ingredient.