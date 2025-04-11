The secret to a lush green lawn is this $3 bathroom item — and you might already own it

As spring arrives, we’re surrounded by hacks to spring clean our homes, but it’s also a good time to get outside and spruce up our yards. And as we move towards the summer months, it gives us the perfect opportunity to reinvigorate our lawns.

Although I’ve already given my lawn its first cut of the year , and it looks neater, it could still do with a pick-me-up to brighten the blades. Luckily, I’ve discovered the answer to achieving a luscious lawn for less.

I was surprised to discover that Epsom salts, the one ingredient I add to a bath to ease my tired muscles after a hard day’s gardening, can be used on my lawn. So, not only can this super salt aid my recovery, but it can work wonders on my grass, too!

Why Epsom salts are good for your lawn

These wonder salts are rich in magnesium and sulfur, with magnesium being an important component of Chlorophyll, which helps grass absorb energy from sunlight — commonly known as photosynthesis.

Brothers Lawn Service and Landscaping explains, “Chlorophyll absorbs the blue and red wavelengths of light while reflecting back the green wavelength, making lawns appear green in color. If your lawn is struggling to grow properly or is just generally weak and unhealthy, it can not absorb enough energy or create enough Chlorophyll to produce the beloved green color.”

Applying Epsom salts to your lawn as a fertilizer can help the absorption of sunlight and, in doing so, bring your prized lawn back to a luscious green color.

But Epsom salts don’t just help promote a green lawn; this natural solution helps with seed germination, nutrient absorption, and growth.

How to apply Epsom salts

Gardening Know How suggests that the best time to apply Epsom salts to your lawn is in the spring, with the Suburban Lawn Sprinkler Co. warning that if you wait until summer, it will contribute to weed growth. What’s more, applying Epsom salts to your lawn as a fertilizer is relatively easy, and you can expect to see the results in a couple of weeks.

Soil test

Before applying the Epsom salts, you could conduct a soil test to check if your lawn has a magnesium deficiency. Luster Leaf’s Rapitest Soil Test Kit, is available at Amazon for $14.

Avoid applying on dry soil

Before applying the fertilizer, it’s best if your lawn is slightly moist, as this will help the salt absorb and penetrate the soil.

Application methods

You can apply the salt to your lawn using two methods — either spraying or spreading. You can dilute the Epsom salts with water and use it to drench your soil or spread it on your lawn before using a sprinkler system.

Gardening Know How suggests adding 2 tablespoons of Epsom salts to one gallon of water before covering your lawn. For area coverage, Saltworks recommends applying 3 lbs of Epsom salts per 1,250 feet of lawn.



Whichever method you choose, you can look forward to enjoying a green and luscious lawn this summer.