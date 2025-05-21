How to stop neighbors' weeds invading your lawn — 5 expert tips

I start my weekend with a plan of garden jobs to complete, but without fail, as soon as I get out into my yard, I spot the weeds. So, despite starting off with good intentions to plant some seeds, take some cuttings or prune back a shrub, I always get sidetracked with the worst garden chore of all — clearing the weeds.

There’s lots you can do to keep the weeds at bay in your own yard, including mulching plants and growing plants that prevent weeds, but what can you do when your neighbors’ weeds start invading your yard, especially when they spread to your prized lawn?



I’ve never been able to keep a perfect patch of green, and I don’t mind a weed or two, but when dandelions, crabgrass, and other plants start to take over, I know it’s time to take action and stop my neighbors’ weeds in their tracks.



So, I called on the help of Ivana Agustina, head of project management at online landscape design service, ShrubHub, who knows a thing or two about border control. Here she shares how to prevent neighbors’ weeds from invading your yard.

1. Create a physical barrier

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Installing proper edging around your property line is one way to hold the weeds back. Agustina says, “Deep edging that extends 4-6 inches below the soil surface can block roots from creeping across boundaries,” and adds, “Materials like metal, vinyl, or concrete provide excellent separation without looking unfriendly.”

Top tip

For particularly persistent invaders, Agustina suggests digging a small trench along your property line and filling it with mulch or gravel. This creates a neutral zone where neither lawn nor weeds will thrive, effectively stopping the spread.

2. Plant a buffer zone

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Dense planting can create a living wall against weed invasion, preventing gaps for weeds to sneak in. “Choose fast-growing, thick ground covers or ornamental grasses along your property boundaries,” suggests Agustina. “Plants like liriope, pachysandra, or even dense shrubs create competition that most weeds simply can’t overcome.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apart from blocking weeds, the plants will add visual interest to the edge of your yard and will help frame your outside space. “Think of it as a defensive line that actually adds to your garden’s appeal,” Agustina adds.

3. Keep your lawn healthy and thick

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Think strength in numbers. A strong, vibrant lawn, rather than a patch with sparse blades of grass, is your best defence. “Healthy grass with deep roots naturally crowds out weeds,” says Agustina. “Focus on proper watering, regular fertilization, and keeping grass at the right height — around 3 inches for most varieties.”

And to prevent your lawn from thinning out, she suggests overseeding bare patches as soon as they appear. This preventative method will keep weeds out, eliminating the weak spots where weeds will take the opportunity to establish.

4. Apply targeted herbicides

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If the weeds have got out of hand, you might need to intervene with some chemical intervention, which Agustina says is more likely to be needed around property borders. “Pre-emergent herbicides create an invisible barrier that prevents weed seeds from germinating,” Agustina notes. “Apply a 2-3 foot strip along your property line in early spring and again in fall for year-round protection.”

However, she says that for existing weeds already crossing the line, spot treatments with post-emergent herbicides can help. “Always follow label instructions and consider organic options if you have pets or environmental concerns,” Agustina advises.

5. Protect your borders with mulch

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Mulch is a good all-rounder in the yard, and while keeping moisture in, it can help keep weeds out. A thick layer of mulch along property edges can smother weeds before they establish.

Agustina suggests, “Apply 3-4 inches of quality mulch in a band along your border. This blocks light that weed seeds need to germinate while creating a neat visual boundary.”

Mulch will decompose over time and become less effective, so Agustina recommends refreshing your mulch annually. She suggests using wood chips, pine straw, or even rubber mulch, depending on the aesthetic you are after.

Ongoing weed care maintenance

Unfortunately, weed care isn’t a one-time job; you’ll need to put aside time for regular maintenance to ensure the weeds don’t become out of hand. Agustina says, “Just 15 minutes of boundary maintenance each week during growing season can keep your lawn looking pristine all year round, regardless of what’s happening next door.”