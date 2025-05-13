Igloo expands recall to over 1 million 90-quart coolers after fingertip injuries — here's what you need to know
Igloo 90-quart coolers recalled
Igloo, manufacturer of coolers, ice chests, and drink containers, has expanded its recall of its 90-quart rolling coolers since its initial recall in February this year. The product is known to have a safety hazard that can cause personal injury.
Now a further 130,000 of Igloo’s 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers, manufactured before January 2024, are being recalled. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says all products after this data are safe.
Since the initial recall in February, the company has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, with 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Safety hazard
The safety hazard involves the tow handle, which can pinch consumers’ fingers against the cooler. It has led to fingertip amputations and crushing hazards.
If you are concerned that you own one of the coolers, you can find the date of manufacture on the bottom of your cooler. The date is contained within a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also advises that the recalled coolers have a tow handle and that ‘IGLOO’ is printed on the side of the cooler. They were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations, and the model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler.
Recall models
The recalled models include the:
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
- 34694 Latitude 90-quart Roller
- 34785 Latitude 90-Quart Roller
- 34790 MaxCold Latitude 90-Quart Roller
The coolers were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, and Dicks, among other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and Igloocoolers.com, between January 2019 through to January 2025.
Igloo advises that consumers should immediately stop using the cooler and contact the company directly for a free replacement handle.
You can contact Igloo via telephone at 888-943-5182, from 8am to 5pm ET Monday through Friday, or email igloo90qt@sedgwick.com and click 'Recall Information' at the top of the page fro more details.
The Igloo coolers were manufactured in Kay, TX, and the recall number is 25-253.
More from Tom's Guide
Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.
As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.