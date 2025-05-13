Igloo expands recall to over 1 million 90-quart coolers after fingertip injuries — here's what you need to know

Igloo, manufacturer of coolers, ice chests, and drink containers, has expanded its recall of its 90-quart rolling coolers since its initial recall in February this year. The product is known to have a safety hazard that can cause personal injury.

Now a further 130,000 of Igloo’s 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers, manufactured before January 2024, are being recalled. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says all products after this data are safe.

Since the initial recall in February, the company has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, with 26 resulting in fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Safety hazard

The safety hazard involves the tow handle, which can pinch consumers’ fingers against the cooler. It has led to fingertip amputations and crushing hazards.

If you are concerned that you own one of the coolers, you can find the date of manufacture on the bottom of your cooler. The date is contained within a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also advises that the recalled coolers have a tow handle and that ‘IGLOO’ is printed on the side of the cooler. They were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations, and the model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler.



Recall models

The recalled models include the:

34694 Latitude 90-quart Roller

34785 Latitude 90-Quart Roller

34790 MaxCold Latitude 90-Quart Roller

The coolers were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, and Dicks, among other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and Igloocoolers.com, between January 2019 through to January 2025.

Igloo advises that consumers should immediately stop using the cooler and contact the company directly for a free replacement handle.

You can contact Igloo via telephone at 888-943-5182, from 8am to 5pm ET Monday through Friday, or email igloo90qt@sedgwick.com and click 'Recall Information' at the top of the page fro more details.

The Igloo coolers were manufactured in Kay, TX, and the recall number is 25-253.