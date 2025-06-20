Freeze! The Ninja FrostVault is on sale at Amazon right now just in time for summer

I love the outdoors. Any excuse I get you best believe I am out on a hike or at the beach. But my favorite sunny day activity? It has to be a picnic or barbeque with friends and some cold sodas to wash it all down.

The best cooler is the easiest way to make sure your food stays fresh and your drinks stay ice cold when you head out this summer.

If you want the creme de la creme of coolers, you need look no further than the Ninja FrostVault. When I tested it, it actually kept ice frozen for five days. On top of that, after eight days the cans of soda in there were still ice cold.

Right now the Ninja FrostVault cooler is reduced down to $249 for a limited time only. The cooler usually retails for $299, so this 17% saving is a real win.

Ninja FrostVault: was $299 now $249 at Amazon The Ninja FrostVault cooler is the most impressive cooler I have tried and has become my go-to for hot summer adventures. The 45QT cooler can hold up to 68 cans and keeps them cool for 8 days! The wheels also mean you don't have to carry it, making it easy to maneuver even when full.

There is so much to love about the Ninja Frost Vault cooler. Beyond the fact that it kept my drinks ice cold for eight days, it is so easy to use. I have curated a list of how to get the most out of your cooler, but honestly, the Ninja does all of the hard work for you.

The cooler weights 30.2-pounds and is on wheels, so even when it is full to the brim with your favorite food and drink ready to enjoy a barbeque, it is actually ridiculously easy to maneuver.

I had to enlist a helping hand to carry it down some steps when it was full, but once it was on solid ground I was away. The wheels are made from a durable plastic so you can literally go anywhere and not worry about causing a puncture.

The FrostVault also has a Dry Zone. This is a drawer that pulls out at the bottom of the cooler. I like this feature since you don't have to add any ice to it and therefore don't have to worry about any condensation.

The cold simply transfers from the insulated walls right into the drawer. Even after the eight days of testing I did the drawer was still freezing cold to the touch.

The cooler is available in Slate Grey, Olive, or Cloud White, so you can pick the best cooler to fit your summer vibe. And at a discounted price I would totally recommend grabbing the cooler now so you are ready for summer.

Don't forget to read my full Ninja FrostVault review to find out exactly how I got on with the cooler and get to know all of the specs that make it so great.