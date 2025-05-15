This new Solo cooler just won summer — it chills everyone off with an A/C mist

Solo Stove, known for its smokeless fire pits, just announced its entry into the crowded cooler market with the new Solo Windchill 47 cooler.

So, what makes this new cooler stand out and will it be enough to make our list of the best coolers?

How about a built-in A/C unit and mister, which Solo Stove pitches as the "first cooler that actually cools you."

"We're thrilled to launch our first-ever cooler, an exciting new chapter that reflects our commitment to innovation and evolving with our consumers," CEO John Larson said in a press release.

The Windchill 47 features a 47-quart cooler that is "premium" foam-insulated and can be stocked with up to 65 cans. At 42 pounds, it's not light, but the cooler does come with wheels and a telescoping handle.

(Image credit: Solo Stove)

It also has a built-in bottle opener, and you can purchase a cup holder, a side table or extra battery accessories to hook onto the cooler.

Near the A/C controls are a USB-C and USB-A port for charging devices, which has a cover to protect it from the mist.

The A/C unit is built into the lid with a heat exchanger, high-powered fan and a misting pump. Additionally, there is a vent hose stored under the lid, which attaches to the external vent and can be used to direct air flow.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Solo Stove) (Image credit: Solo Stove)

There are two versions of the Windchill 47 to power all those electronics, one with a 10Ah battery and a model with a slightly larger 17Ah battery. Solo Stove claims the 10Ah size will get you three hours of "superior cooling" while the 17Ah battery will last longer at just over 4 hours.

Outside of the different-sized batteries, there are no differences between the two models. The 10Ah battery cooler will set you back $650 while the 17Ah model costs $700. The cooler comes in two colors: tan and green.

Unfortunately, the Windchill 47 won't ship in time for your Memorial Day cookout, but the rest of your summer should be set up when it ships on June 15.