Igloo recalls over 1 million coolers due to fingertip amputation hazards

Over a million Igloo 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers have been recalled due to potential fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.

The recall put out by Igloo and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that the recall specifically cites coolers that were manufactured between 2019 and 2023. Anything made after 2024 is not affected by this recall.

In the United States, 1,060,000 coolers have been recalled, with an additional 47,000 in Canada and 23,000 in Mexico.

The issue with the coolers stems from the tow handle, which can apparently pinch fingertips against the cooler, potentially amputating the fingertip or crushing it. Igloo confirmed to the CPSC that it had received at least 12 reports of injuries, including amputations, bone fractures and lacerations.

In all, about 56 models of Flip & Tow coolers were affected by this recall. Most of them are Latitude 90 Roller coolers that were manufactured between 2018 and 2023.

How to find out when your cooler was made

Many products, including Igloo coolers, have a manufacturing stamp, usually on the bottom of the product.

The Flip & Two stamps can be imprinted on the cooler's bottom. Look for a circular diagram. In that circle, you should see an arrow pointing to the month, which is usually represented by a number.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You should also see a larger pair of numbers indicating the year.

If you have a Flip & Tow cooler that was made between August 2018 and December 2023, you should immediately stop using the cooler.

Igloo is offering free replacements of the handle and can be contacted via telephone at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. Eastern to 5 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday.

Or you can email igloo90qt@sedgwick.com. You can also visit www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or http://www.igloocoolers.com. If you go to the main Igloo website, you'll nee tod click on "Recall Information," which should be at the top of the site.

As mentioned, there are over 56 different models of 90 qt. Flip & Tow coolers featuring a variety of lids and colorways. Check out the CPSC recall notice for the full list.