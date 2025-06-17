Don't sweat it — I've found the 5 top cooler deals you can buy right now
Stayed chilled this summer
Summer is here, and it’s the best time to get prepped for all your weekend outings and getaways. That means checking out the top deals on the best coolers to ensure you stay chilled throughout your mini or mega-adventure.
But to save you from sweating the hard stuff, I’ve pulled together the top deals on coolers right now, with savings of up to 29%.
What’s more, those savings are available on some of the top brands, including Ninja, Anker, Igloo, and Coleman. So, sit back and relax in anticipation of your break and look forward to saving big on the best cooler deals around right now.
Quick Links
- Igloo Trailmate, 18-can Cooler Bag: was $99 now $79 at Dicks Sporting Goods
- Igloo Overland Ice Chest Cooler, 72-quart: was 129 now $98 at Walmart
- Coleman 316 Series Hard Chest Cooler, 150-quart: was $139 now $99 at Walmart
- Ninja FrostVault Cooler, 45-quart: was $299 now $249 at Amazon
- Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2, 58L: was $1099 now $849 at Amazon
The 5 best cooler deals you can buy today
Pick up this smart cooler bag in Modern Blue or Bone at a discount 20% discount. The high-performing soft-sided cooler can hold up to 18 cans and features a MaxCold Ultra Insulation interior. The zippered main compartment features a wide compartment for easy loading, with additional storage pocket in the front, which also houses a bottle opener.
One reviewer describes this Igloo Overland Ice Chest Cooler as the "best bang for your buck in the cooler market". The high capacity ice chest has extra thick 1.5-inch insulating wall, sturdy comfort-grip handles and a lid with a secure locking plate for added security. Plus, it comes with a built-in bottle opener and can hold up to 110 cans.
You get a lot of capacity for your buck with Coleman's 316 Series Cooler. It might not have the bells and whistles of other premium coolers, but it's a great budget buy and right now you can save 29%. The 150-quart model can hold up to 124 cans with 82lbs of ice, and has a seat that can support 250lb — perfect for perching on during a fishing trips. Plus, it has two easy-grip handles to make it easy to carry.
The Ninja FrostVault cooler is a real star. With 45-quarts of capacity it can hold 68 cans, or 40 cans with ice, and will keep your food and beverages chilled for days. It also has a handy dry storage drawer, compartments to keep food separate, and 'all-terrain' wheels, It's premium cooler that's worth snapping up.
My colleague, Mike Prospero recently put the Anker Solix EverFrost cooler up against the EcoFlow Glacier, and the Anker Solix came out on top. It comes with a hefty price, but with a $250, it's a sound investment. And, as it comes with a battery, you'll never have to worry about filling the cooler with ice. Plus, it can even be recharged through solar panels.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.