Ninja gets smart in the kitchen with its first meat thermometer — and it beats the competition on price

Ninja has launched its first ever meat thermometer in a bid to help at-home chefs get a little smarter when it comes to cooking meat perfectly.

The new gadget also looks like it could give market leader Meater a run for its money. The newly-announced Ninja ProChef Wireless Thermometer offers the same app connectivity and real-time data as the Meater + , but beats the competition on price.

Ninja ProChef Wireless Thermometer: $89 @ Amazon

This durable, app-connected thermometer can stand up to 700°F and can be used both indoors and outdoors, withstanding a direct flame. The app provides a guided cook system and gives updates and accurate finish times, taking the guesswork out of your cooking.

If you’re like me, and fret over if meat is cooked properly, you’ll want to rely on a gadget that’s accurate. This removes the worry of presenting family and friends with undercooked meat and the subsequent after-effects if things go wrong!

I’ve traditionally relied on using handheld thermometers to check the internal temperature of the meat before serving, but after testing and reviewing the Meater Pro XL, I was convinced by the smart cooking benefits. Not only do such devices give you real-time updates on the food’s temperatures, but they also give accurate guides on the whole cooking times and resting period needed. No more calculating the cooking time per pound of meat!

The perfect smart add-on

While Ninja already has a few appliances with integrated thermometers, such as the Ninja Foodi Smart Xl 6-in-1 Indoor Grill, ( $234 at Amazon ), this new gadget makes the perfect addition to your cooking arsenal. Whether inside or out, use it alongside your a ir fryer to ensure your roast chicken is cooked to perfection or your steak is rare, medium, or well done on your grill . What’s more, it functions with a direct flame or low, slow grill smoking for the most desirable flavor. And if you still prefer to use a conventional electric range or gas range , it will work with that too.

Small and mighty

(Image credit: Ninja)

The problem with gadgets is that they all take up space, but what’s good about Ninja’s latest device is that it’s small and neat, so when it's not in use it won’t clutter your cupboards. The probe sits within a small metal charging block, similar in size to a phone, and measures 6.07 x 1.75 x 0.87 inches. Although, you will need to keep the case near the probe when cooking to avoid disconnection.

Similar to the Meater 2, which ranks best premium product in our Best Meat Thermometers Buying Guide , Ninja’s version can be connected to an app and has an equally impressive range of features. You can sear, grill, char, high-heat roast, sauté and bake without guess work. Plus, you won’t need to worry about the battery running out halfway through, as it has a 30-hour charge.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stay in control outside the kitchen

The device also frees up your time, so you can get on with other tasks outside the kitchen or simply chill out with your favorite tipple. The Ninja Pro Connect app provides live updates on the cooking process, so you don’t have to constantly check on the progress, although you’ll have to keep within a 165-foot range of the device to receive the readings.

Worried that the stainless steel temperature probe will overheat? It's flame-resistant, waterproof and can withstand up to 700°F, and is perfectly safe left in the protein throughout the whole process.