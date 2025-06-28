I just found out my Ninja air fryer has this hidden feature — and my mind is blown

If you own a Ninja Foodi Max dual air fryer (one of the best air fryers out there in my opinion), you might not realize a useful feature that's been sitting in your kitchen all along. Tucked away in a small side compartment is a digital meat probe that many owners never discover.

I'll be honest, I've had my air fryer for nearly three months before I found this thing. I never bothered reading the manual thoroughly, and the compartment isn't exactly obvious. The probe itself is more sophisticated than you'd expect from something that comes free with an appliance.

Unlike regular meat thermometers that you stick in and remove, this one stays in your food throughout cooking. It monitors the internal temperature and communicates with the air fryer to let you know when your meat is done.

What the meat probe does and why its useful

The main advantage is eliminating guesswork from cooking meat. Instead of relying on cooking times that can vary based on thickness, starting temperature, or even how frozen your meat was, the probe gives you exact internal temperature readings.

This means no more overcooked chicken that's dry and tough, or undercooked meat that poses food safety risks. You can also cook different cuts of meat to your preferred doneness - rare, medium, or well-done - with confidence.

The probe is particularly helpful for larger cuts like whole chickens, roasts, or thick steaks where visual cues don't tell you much about what's happening inside the meat.

How to find and use the meat probe

Check the side of your air fryer for a small compartment door. The probe stores inside when not in use.

To use it, insert the metal tip into the thickest part of your meat before starting the cooking cycle.

The probe connects to a port inside one of the cooking drawers. Once connected, you can select preset temperature settings or set custom temperatures depending on what you're cooking.

Important details (Image: © Future) This feature is only available on Ninja Foodi Max Dual air fryer models that specifically include the probe. Not all versions of this air fryer come with the meat probe, so check your model specifications if you're unsure. If your Ninja air fryer doesn't include a built-in meat probe, you can purchase the Ninja Foodi Smart Thermometer ($22 at Ninja Kitchen) separately, which is compatible with certain Ninja models. There are also third-party meat thermometers available that work with various air fryer brands and models. The probe follows standard food safety temperature guidelines, helping ensure meat reaches safe internal temperatures for consumption.

