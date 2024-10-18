Early Amazon Black Friday sale live on grooming essentials — 15 deals I’d buy now from $7

Attention, gents! Amazon's latest deals on men's grooming, personal care and wellness products have just dropped, and they're too good to miss. Whether you're looking to upgrade your skincare routine, try out a new beard trimmer, or invest in some self-care gadgets, now's the perfect time to take advantage of these early Black Friday deals— or get a head start on your Christmas shopping list.

From best-selling grooming essentials to innovative skincare products, we've rounded up the best offers to keep you looking and feeling your best. With these deals, you can stock up on your favorites or experiment with new products without breaking the bank.

Ready to discover some great savings? Let's dive into our top picks for men's grooming and wellness deals on Amazon. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Men's grooming deals

Pefei Tweezers Set: was $9 now $7 @ Amazon

Precision meets affordability in this Pefei Tweezers Set. The set includes four different types of tweezers: slant, pointed, flat, and classic-style catering to your various grooming needs.

Badger Shaving Brush: was $14 now $7 @ Amazon

Experience the luxury of traditional wet shaving without breaking the bank. This genuine badger hair brush helps create a rich lather and gently exfoliates the skin. Now half price, it elevates your grooming routine from mundane to indulgent.

WAOAW Blackout Sleep Mask: was $51 now $13 @ Amazon

Sleep better with the WAOAW Blackout Sleep Mask. Made from breathable memory foam, it provides 100% light blocking and alleviates pressure on the eyes. With a whopping $36 off, this is an unbeatable deal. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.

Gillette Labs Men's Razor Set: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon

This men's grooming essential features a waterproof razor with FlexDisc technology for a close, comfortable shave. The set includes the razor handle and two 5-blade cartridges. At 20% off, experience why Gillette has always been a bathroom staple.

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag for Men: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon

Keep your men's grooming arsenal organized with the BAGSMART Toiletry Bag. It features a large main compartment, multiple elastic loops for bottles, and a water-resistant exterior. It's a smart buy for the savvy traveler or gym-goer.

Philips Norelco Nose Trimmer 5000: was $19 now $16 @ Amazon

Say goodbye to pesky nose and ear hair! The Philips Norelco Nose Trimmer 5000 features dual-sided trimming elements and a protective guard system, ensuring a comfortable trim without pulls.

Whitebite Pro Professional Teeth Whitening Kit: was $29 now $20 @ Amazon

Why pay dentist prices when you can brighten your smile at home? The Whitebite Pro kit includes a LED light accelerator, whitening gel, and mouth tray. It promises to whiten teeth up to 8 shades in just 7 days. At $9 off, it's a reason to smile.

Jack Black Supreme Cream 3-Pack: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

Dry skin, meet your match. This shaving cream delivers hydration with organic ingredients that leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed. With three travel friendly tubes, the Supreme Cream Road Warriors 3-Pack ensures you have a first-class shave wherever you travel.

Lumin Dynamic Duo Skin Care Kit: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Simplify your men's grooming routine with Lumin's Dynamic Duo. This skincare set includes a charcoal face wash and a daily moisturizer that brings lackluster skin back to life. After using this duo your face will feel nourished and healthy. With a $15 discount, clear and hydrated skin is within reach!

Beard Club Derma Roller & Beard Growth Spray: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

Dreaming of a fuller beard? The Beard Club's dynamic duo includes a derma roller to stimulate hair follicles and a growth spray enriched with biotin. At 20% off, this essential kit is the perfect gift for beard and skincare enthusiasts.

Philips Norelco OneBlade 360: was $49 now $41 @ Amazon

Trim, edge, shave — the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 does it all. This versatile men's grooming tool features a dual-sided blade for bidirectional styling and includes three stubble combs. ts unique 360-degree contour following technology ensures a comfortable trim or shave. Snag this deal and save $8!

MANSCAPED The Lawn Mower 2.0 was $89 now $71 @ Amazon

Elevate your men's grooming routine with the Lawn Mower 2.0. This trimmer features MANSCAPED's SkinSafe™ technology, reducing nicks and cuts. Its 6,000 RPM motor and replaceable ceramic blade ensure efficient trimming. Waterproof and USB rechargeable, it's versatile for wet or dry use. Snag this precision trimmer now and save $18!

MANSCAPED The Beard Hedger: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

From stubble to full beard, the MANSCAPED Beard Hedger has you covered. Its 6,000 RPM motor powers through thick hair, while the adjustable guard offers 20 different length settings from 1mm to 20mm. With a $20 discount, your wallet will be as happy as your beard.

Alloom Professional High-Speed Blow Dryer: was $130 now $89 @ Amazon

Bad hair days, begone! The Alloom Professional Blow Dryer boasts 1500 watts of power and negative ion technology to reduce frizz. With a speed of up to 160,000 RPM, it dries hair 5 times faster than other dryers. A hefty discount makes this salon-quality tool a steal. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.