I’ve found the best Black Friday coffee maker deals — here’s what I recommend to up your coffee game
Huge savings on single serve, espresso and drip coffee machines
Who doesn’t love a cup of Joe first thing in the morning and at plenty of other times throughout the day? The great news is with new Black Friday deals going live each day, there’s plenty of chances to drop a coffee machine into your cart, giving you the chance to experience a great tasting brew at a bargain price.
What’s more, you’ll also save big on takeaway coffees as you become an expert barista in your own home. So, whatever type of coffee you prefer, be it from a drip coffee machine, espresso maker, or a single-serve coffee maker, you can enjoy a great tasting coffee made by your own fair hand. And to help you decide on the best coffee machine for you, I’ve pulled together the best Black Friday coffee machine deals so you don’t have to do the hard work.
My favorite of the bunch is the Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker. I’m all for making things simple and love finding compact coffee machines for bijoux kitchens. But if I were to choose an all-singing, all-dancing coffee maker, I’d opt for the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Coffee Machine that does all the hard work for you.
Best Black Friday coffee machine deals
Coffee machine deals
I love the simplicity of a single-serve coffee maker, and the Keurig-Express offers a no-fuss way of making your favorite cup of Joe. Using a coffee pod, you can choose between three brew sizes, with a button if you fancy it extra strong. If space is at a premium on your kitchen countertop, this compact coffee maker is a clear winner.
This is the best saving we’ve found on a Keurig single-serve coffee maker, with a price drop of $80. It features four brew sizes, with a strong brew feature to intensify the flavor of your favorite brew. Simply insert a pod, select your desired brew size, and enjoy a fresh cup of Joe in minutes. What’s more, the large 52 oz reservoir stores water for 5 cups before it needs refilling. Available in matte black, oasis, and vintage red, it will create a talking point in your kitchen.
This attractive Ninja single-serve coffee maker comes in four colorways —black, glacier blue, sage green, and stone. Brew with pods or grounds and choose between four brew styles: select classic, rich, over ice, or specialty. It also offers versatility with 7 brew sizes, from 6 oz up to 24 oz. This compact appliance also has a built-in foldaway frother to keep everything neat.
When tested, we found this drip coffee maker brewed consistently good coffee without any fuss, delivering a quality beverage without a high price tag. We also liked the coffee machine’s sleek, modern design and push button controls. It also features a 24-hour timer so that you can wake up to a fresh brew, and the option for an 11 oz mug or 12 cups of coffee.
With a 44% saving, it’s hard not to put this single pod coffee maker straight into your basket. It offers 4 brew sizes, features a 66 oz dual-position reservoir, giving flexibility on your countertop, and allows you to brew a stronger cup, or brew hot over ice for a refreshing iced coffee.
Save 30% on this versatile coffee and espresso maker. Save countertop space and enjoy a delicious cup of Joe served hot or over ice. Choose between 5 sizes of brew, with either a single or double espresso. The one-touch coffee system heats up super fast in 30 seconds and features a descaling alert. Add a splash of color to your countertop with either the red, mint of white design.
This is a great budget espresso machine we’ve recommended in our best buying guide. We loved it for its excellent extraction quality and value for money, including its sturdy metal construction. It features a built-in pressure gauge, a powerful steam wand, and a cup warmer on top, with settings for one or two shots.
Ninja offers the flexibility of a coffee machine that uses grounds and pods, with 9 brew sizes so that you can choose between a small cup and a full carafe. A foldaway frother is positioned on the side of the machine to finish your flavorsome beverages with silky foam. It also features two versatile temperature settings — hot and boil — allowing you to make tea, hot cocoa, and instant soups and oatmeal.
Save 33% on this convenient all-in-one coffee machine that allows you to make coffee and espresso without two appliances. With a dual heating system, there is no waiting time, and you can brew coffee and espresso simultaneously. This stylish unit looks good and comes with a reusable filter, and a spill-proof carafe, plus reviewers say it is easy to use.
Café’s smart drip cup coffee maker comes in a brushed stainless steel or matt white, with both finishes with copper accents. This 10-cup coffee machine features precision temperature controls and select brewing settings, plus it can work through Voice-to-Brew controls and is compatible with Alexa and Google.
With a built-in burr grinder, you’re guaranteed a truly fresh cup of coffee from bean to cup each time you make a brew. The appliance is easy to use; simply select your desired coffee type and brew size on the touchpad. Choose light, gold, over ice and espresso style, to be served in one of 6 brew sizes.
We’ve recommended this coffee maker as the best single-serve appliance in our buying guide, where it’s gained a 5-star rating. Our reviewer says it combines smart milk frothing with Nespresso’s iconic Vertuo system and is hard to beat. Besides being easy to use, it offers a full range of drink options in a compact size.
This De’Longhi espresso machine is reduced by 33% before Black Friday. Grind your own coffee with the built-in grinder, and make hot or iced coffee drinks. It also features a powerful steam wand to froth milk and alternatives to a silky smooth foam. It’s a well-designed appliance and was awarded a Reddot design award in 2022.
This automatic espresso machine is discounted by 23%, with a fantastic $150 saving. At the touch of a button, this automatic espresso machine offers 5 beverage choices and features an easy-to-use touch display, with the option to customize your drink just how you like it. Plus, enjoy your cappuccino or hot chocolate with silky-smooth milk froth. Moreover, it’s also incredibly quiet, so your friends and family won’t know how many cups you consume in a day!
This premium coffee machine and latte maker gained a 3.5-star review when we tested it at Tom’s Guide. The appliance is easy to use and has a setting for espresso, coffee, latte, americano, and hot water. Although it’s a top-end machine, you can create barista-style coffee without the experience, and with a 35% drop in price, it’s worth consideration.
