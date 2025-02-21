You can restore your air fryer's non stick coating — here's how

If you've owned an air fryer for any length of time, you know how frustrating it can be to lose the non-stick coating on its interior. Suddenly, gone are the days of cleaning with a quick wipe and burned-on food residue never getting stuck to the bottom. The good news is that restoring your air fryer's non-stick coating may be possible and can significantly improve its performance and longevity.

Non-stick coatings, usually made of Teflon or ceramic, enable healthier cooking results using less oil. However, high heat, abrasive cleaning tools, and improper use wear out these surfaces. Once they start to degrade, food sticks and cooks unevenly, and the once-shiny cooker might start to lose its position as a favorite appliance on the countertop.

You can tell even the best air fryer has become worn out by looking for signs such as food sticking (even with oil), visible scratches or peeling, and discoloration. But, as said, there are plenty of theories on keeping your air fryer from deteriorating and even restoring it to its former glory, requiring just a few steps.

How to restore your air fryer's non stick coating

What you'll need

Baking soda

Dish soap

Soft sponge or cloth

Water

Cooking oil (e.g., vegetable oil, canola oil)

Paper towel

Non-stick cooking spray (optional)

1. Deep clean (Image: © Future) Before we get into anything more complicated, you should thoroughly clean your air fryer using baking soda, dish soap, a soft sponge or cloth, and water. First, unplug the appliance, remove the basket and detachable parts, and let it cool completely. Then, mix baking soda with water, apply the paste to the non-stick surface, and let it sit for 15-30 minutes. Once time is up, gently scrub the area with a soft sponge, but be careful not to use harsh abrasives that could do more harm than good. After scrubbing, rinse with warm water and dry thoroughly.

2. The cooking oil method (Image: © Shutterstock) Believe it or not, there's a school of thought that regular cooking oil is great for rejuvenating the non-stick coating on your air fryer. Pick up your choice of oil (a high-heat oil like vegetable or canola is best) and a paper towel. Preheat your air fryer to about 300°F (150°C), and once ready, take a small amount of oil and lightly coat the non-stick surface with your paper towel. This fills in those microscopic scratches that can ruin the non-stick quality. Then, run the air fryer for 5-10 minutes to let it further absorb the oil. After 'cooking,' turn off the appliance and let it cool down completely. Finally, wipe away the excess oil. The idea behind this is the same as the seasoning you might do with a cast-iron skillet, but keep in mind that some experts don't recommend using any oils directly on your air fryer basket.

3. Try a non-stick spray (Image: © Future) Like cooking oil, non-stick sprays can help maintain your air fryer's coating, but there's a catch. This is one to use if your appliance isn't completely fried and you want to keep it in tip-top condition for as long as possible. Before cooking, lightly spray non-stick cooking spray on your food and wipe away any excess from the basket with a clean cloth. Then, preheat the air fryer before putting your food in. This helps improve the non-stick properties and makes cleaning generally easier. High-heat cooking sprays made specifically for air fryers do exist—like this Mantova Spray from Amazon, but use them with caution. The best thing to do is to fill your own spray bottle with good-quality oil, as pictured.

4. Take preventative measures (Image: © Future / Camilla Sharman) Prevention is key here, as losing the non-stick element of your air fryer can make it far less effective and, well, less fun to use. To extend its life, only use silicone, wooden, or plastic utensils—avoid metal altogether. These materials will prevent scratches from appearing on the surface. You should also cook only within the recommended temperature ranges, as high heat can lead to degradation. Of course, cleaning your air fryer after each use is crucial, as it prevents food particles from hardening and damaging the non-stick surface. Thought that burned piece of garlic bread was harmless? Think again. Using liners is also an effective way of avoiding damage.

Vailnd Air Fryer Disposable Paper Liners : was $15 now $12 at Amazon Made of 100% food-grade parchment and silicone oil coating, this pack of 125 air fryer liners are oil-proof and non-stick. The square liners will keep the food off the surface of your air fryer, protecting it from food residues and making the clean-up easier.

FAQs

How do I deep clean my air fryer's non-stick surface without damaging it?

To deep clean your air fryer, mix baking soda with water and apply it to any stains. Let it sit for 15-30 minutes, then gently scrub the area. For general cleaning, combine a few drops of dish soap with warm water.

Use a soft cloth to wipe down the surface, and then be sure to rinse it thoroughly. You can also make a cleaning solution by mixing white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spray this solution onto the surface and wipe it clean with a soft cloth.

Should I apply oil or non-stick spray to keep the non-stick coating effective?

If your non-stick isn't what it used to be, it's probably okay to put a little oil onto food before cooking. Use oils and sprays sparingly, as a little goes a long way, and don't let it build up.

You should also cook with oils that have high smoke points, like avocado or canola.

Are metal utensils safe to use on my air fryer's non-stick surface, and how can I prevent scratches?

You can damage your air fryer's non-stick surface by using metal utensils, and resulting scratches can cause food to stick or harmful chemicals to leech into food.

Peeling or chipping compromises the coating, and means the appliance won't last as long. Use non-abrasive utensils like silicone, wood, or plastic, and use silicone mats or parchment paper as protective liners.

Now you've learned how to restore your air fryer's non stick coating and other useful cleaning tips, why not explore some of our other articles like how to clean an air fryer's heating element? For those that have just bought an air fryer, these are the 3 essential accessories you'll need. And if you're interested in how to use aluminium foil safely in your air fryer, check out these 5 top tips.

