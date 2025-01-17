I gave my living room a quick makeover with these 5 items — all under $20

The start of a new year is the perfect time to refresh your home style. But even if you don’t have the budget for a complete reno, you can still transform your rooms at little cost.

As Homes editor, I’m always looking for affordable ways to update my home and I recently gave my living room a quick makeover with some simple items. The best part is, these are all under $20. In fact, all it takes is a single change to instantly refresh a space and have visual impact.

So whether your room looks a little lackluster, or you want to give it a new lease of life, these quick and cheap ways will upgrade your living room.

1. Upscale boring walls

Gallery wall in living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have a boring, blank wall and want to make a statement, why not create a gallery wall of your favorite photographs or even add a decorative mirror? Be it family photographs, traveling or even your favorite posters, these are relatively cheap to print and frame for $20.

When it comes to hanging a gallery wall correctly, experts recommend the ‘odd number rule’. Instead of hanging in even numbers, stick to three or five on one wall, or even one large frame. In the design world, this rule is considered to be more aesthetically pleasing, and will look less cluttered.

2. Upgrade soft furnishings

Grey sofa in living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

I love a cozy living room; it’s the main room in the house for relaxing and entertaining guests.

If you want to change the look of your throw pillows or cushions, but don’t want to buy brand new, I always change the covers instead. There are so many styles and bold colors to match your interior style — and you can swap them out anytime you fancy a change.

What’s more, you can invest in a soft throw or add a stunning rug that will instantly transform a space, and help to make a cold room feel “warmer.”

COLLACT 3x5 Area Rug : $19 at Amazon This Moroccan-inspired rug has a geometric pattern on classic beige, which will sit beautifully with most room styles thanks to its minimalist aesthetic. The rug is machine washable and won't cause any problems if you own one of the best robot vacuums because of its low pile construction.

3. Add wireless lamps

Red wireless lamp on table (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lighting is another quick and inexpensive way to transform a room, adding instant warmth and style. But what if you have limited electrical sockets?

I absolutely love cordless lamps, and as one of the best desk lamps, these can be versatile and placed anywhere in the room.

Depending on your preference, you can opt for battery-operated or USB chargeable, and there are plenty of types/styles for under $20. What’s more, you won’t have to worry about hiding unsightly cables on show, to ruin your overall aesthetic!

JHY DESIGN 8.5" Cage Bulb Lantern Decorative Lamp: $18 at Amazon This stylish lamp is battery operated, and can be placed on a table or hung with its hemp rope. With its eye-catching, LED Edison bulb design, it offers a warm white glow. Its compact size can be placed anywhere.

4. Lush houseplants

Group of three houseplants sitting in sunny windowsill (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you live in urban areas or simply want to bring a touch of nature indoors, adding plants can instantly transform your space. I always find plants calming and a great trick to help a dark room seem brighter.

If you want to upgrade your houseplants, check out our expert guide on adding greenery to your home . Interestingly, houseplants can do much more than decorate your space. Check out these 7 best plants to reduce indoor air pollution.

And if you’re not much of a green thumb, there are plenty of stunning faux plants available that look just as good! Or you can try these 7 ways to make your fake plants look more real.

5. Hang a stylish wall organizer

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re lacking floor space, vertical storage is a great option. This is especially the case if you want to declutter and keep everything in its place.

My main gripe is having keys, pens or even phone charging cables lying around the room . If you find such small items cluttering up coffee tables, I would recommend a wall organizer. Designed to be wall-mounted for small or narrow spaces, this is a great way to store items without anything falling off. What’s more, it can make an attractive feature to upgrade your living room.