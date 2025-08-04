5 space-saving tips to double your dorm room size

If you have a teenager at home getting ready to leave for college, chances are, they’ll probably have more stuff than dorm space.

And if you’re dealing with a small room, or sharing with roommates, maximizing space is key to avoiding a cramped and messy environment. This is especially the case if your student is packing everything but the kitchen sink.

Luckily, there are some clever ways to fit all essential items into the tiniest dorm room or apartment.

What’s more, these savvy storage solutions will not only buy you some floor space, but will feel a lot less cluttered.

So if you want to get the most of your dorm room, here’s some clever ways to maximize space.

Multi-purpose furniture

White shoe storage bench (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Multi-purpose furniture such as storage ottomans or blanket chests are clever ways of hiding clutter, as well as doubling up as extra seating for your guests.

More importantly, these 2-in-1 pieces can save you valuable room space.

In addition, if you don’t have space for a table, invest in a nest of tables to tuck away in the corner, or if you have cluttered shoes, here's 7 space-saving ways to organize shoes in your entryway.

SONGMICS 30 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench: $39 at Amazon If you need extra storage, that won’t take up much space, this folding ottoman bench is ideal. With a decent capacity of 15 x 30 x 15 inches, this is enough to fit light blankets, throws or even cushions. Designed with a linen-look fabric and fine stitching, this makes an attractive feature in the home.

2. Stackable storage

(Image credit: IKEA)

Stackable storage bins or boxes are useful for keeping clutter out of sight, and saving you room space.

You can find different sizes and styles to suit your space, and be sure it's easy to carry, preferably on wheels for portability.

This way, you can easily store them in a corner of the room somewhere, hidden inside a closet or even desk stackable storage for all college supplies.

Plus, these look far more attractive than being surrounded by cardboard packing boxes.

IKEA TRÖSKNING Bin with lid: $15.50 at IKEA This spacious storage box is ideal for storing essential college dorm items. It measures 30 x 30 x 42cm and comes with a secure lid. Plus, its light gray-blue color looks stylish.

3. Vertical storage solutions

Wall mounted shelves (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have a compact room, vertical storage that utilizes wall space, or that can be stacked are brilliant space-savers.

Not only do these give you precious floor space, but allows you to easily organize your items neatly..

Depending on how strong the walls are (check with your college first), you can also install floating wall shelves, or storage units to maximise floor space.

In fact, experts suggest placing things higher up can also create a better energy flow, alongside these 9 Feng Shui bedroom tips to get a better night’s sleep.

IKEA LACK Wall shelf unit: $100 at IKEA This wall-mounted shelf unit has six shelves with a depth of 11 inches, and maximum load of 55 pounds. Available in colors white and black brown, these can be hung horizontally or vertically.

4. Clothing rails

Clothes rolling rack (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you have limited closet space or simply have way too many garments, a clothes rail/rack on wheels is a great space-saver.

These come in either single or double styles, and the rods can be adjusted or extended to suit your dorm space.

What’s more, these are affordable, and you can purchase one for as little as $20.

Simple Trending Clothing Clothes Rack Double Rods with Wheels: $30 at Amazon This double rod rack has a high and low bar design, that can accommodate all of your clothing. Made from high quality steel, it comes on wheels for easy portability and has extra storage space below for umbrellas, scarves and towels.

5. Full length mirror

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This is more of a design trick, but full-length mirrors can instantly make your tiny space feel open and airy.

This is especially when positioned opposite a window for the natural light to bounce off it.

You can either allow it to lean against the wall or opt for door-mounted ones to utilize floor space

Otish Store Arched Full Length Mirror: $29 at Amazon Save space and check your outfit of the day with this full-length mirror that you can hang on the wall or over your door. Mounting screws and hanging hooks are included in the package.