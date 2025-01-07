New Year, new houseplants: An expert guide on adding greenery to your home in 2025

As we step into January and the decorations are tidied away for another year, our homes can suddenly look bare. Stripped of a festive tree and the greenery it adds, as well as twinkling lights and decorations, our homes can seem unloved after the flamboyance of the holiday season.

However, there is a simple way to add a welcoming hint of life back into your abode that is not just restricted to your living room. Houseplants can add vibrancy to your home, replacing the green Christmas tree vibe, or be added to shelves to brighten up a dull space and invigorate a kitchen or bathroom.

Here, Claire Bishop, senior plant buyer at Dobbies, suggests the perfect houseplants to bring greenery indoors this new year.

Time for a reset

Once I take my decorations down after the holiday season, I always feel a bit flat. However, it doesn’t last for long, as I use the time to have a reset, and use the best organizing tips for the new year to declutter my home. And although I already have numerous houseplants (I can't count how many), I take the time to reorganize and reposition them to add vibrancy where I see fit.

Botanics in the bathroom

(Image credit: Dobbies)

Don’t think that botanical lotions and potions are the only botanicals that can be kept in a bathroom. Bishops says, “Houseplants can transform your bathroom into a serene, spa-like retreat,” adding that it’s a great environment for some plant varieties to thrive.

“Ferns and other green plants are a good choice for bathrooms as they do well with humidity, and succulents are also great for this room thanks to their compact nature,” she advises.

But apart from choosing plants that thrive in humid conditions, she also says to consider light levels and temperature. Plants that can survive without sunlight, like the air-purifying prayer plant, also known as Calathea, do well in bathrooms. And while they can survive with little natural light, Bishops says they will also “enhance your space with its visually striking foliage.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another option is Spanish moss, also known as Tillandsia. “It’s also a fantastic plant for bathrooms and can be styled hanging down from shelves with ivy for a tropical vibe,” she adds.

Top tip

Bathrooms and ensuites can be tight spaces, with a lack of windowsill and shelving space, so finding a plant that can be placed on top of a unit to cascade down can be a space-saver.

Kitchen greens

(Image credit: Dobbies)

A kitchen is often chock-full of appliances, crockery and other essential wares, leaving little space for aesthetic objects. However, it’s worth having a tidy up and finding space for greenery in this hard-working room, as houseplants “can brighten up your kitchen and give it a fresh look and feel for the new year,” says Bishop.

Claire says there are plenty of houseplants that do well in this space. “Fill empty shelves and corners with the air-purifying peace lily, also known as Spathiphyllum,” says Bishop. “These elegant plants are proven to remove toxins from the air, so can make your kitchen feel brighter and fresher, and they’re easy to look after, requiring little to no maintenance on a day-to-day basis.”

There are plenty of other houseplants that will elevate a kitchen environment, including the Swiss cheese plant, or Monstera, which Bishop suggests is ideal for making an impact, while its glossy leaves act as an air purifier. She suggests pairing it with the dypsis or parlor palm, “as the different layers of textures and height will create an interesting effect.”

Top tip

Consider growing herbs in your kitchen, apart from adding a beautiful scent, they can be added into dishes for delicate flavoring. Sweet basil, thyme, oregano, rosemary and safe, are a few culinary herbs to grow indoors.

Rooted Spath Peace Lily: $31 at Amazon This live peace lily plant comes ready to plant from Amazon. It comes in at approximately 7 inches to 12 inches tall and can be planted in any planter to your liking.

Liven up your living spaces

(Image credit: Dobbies)

Apart from using lighting techniques to brighten any room in your home, houseplants can also play their part. Bishop says, “Houseplants are a wonderful way to welcome joy into living spaces and can help dark rooms appear brighter with their vibrant leaves.”

For a full effect, Bishop recommends grouping different sizes of plants together. “Larger palms can be styled with spider plants, [also known as Chlorophytum comosums] and trailing plants in baskets for a jungle feel,” she says.

You’re also likely to have more space in your living room than in other areas of your home and will be able to display larger plants. Bishop advises that these may need to be supported with moss poles to encourage growth and stability.

Whatever houseplants you are looking after, Bishop says, “Position your plants in a bright spot near a window but out of direct sunlight and water when the top layer of soil feels dry to the touch.