I finally got rid of my fruit fly infestation by following these 5 daily steps

If your kitchen has been invaded by a swarm of fruit flies in recent weeks, you're not alone. They can typically be found hovering over trash cans and sinks from late summer to mid-fall most years, and (without naming names) when I took a quick straw poll among the Tom's Guide team, a number of people mentioned that they'd been battling a fruit fly problem in the last couple of weeks.

As a home editor, you may think that I've got a rigorous cleaning routine that keeps me safe from these pests. And while I'm relieved to say that I've successfully rid my home of fruit flies this year, I had a particularly bad case last summer that had me searching "how to get rid of fruit flies" and buying anything Amazon had on offer to quell the swarm.

In the end though, while I made the apple cider vinegar traps and bought sticky pads to catch any rogue flies, it was keeping a rigorous routine and following some simple house rules that's kept my house free of fruit flies this summer. If you want to rid your house of fruit flies and keep them away in the months and years to come, here are the steps I'd recommend following.

How I got rid of fruit flies

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I tried a number of the tricks I saw online, and bought a handful of options, but in the end, it was the humble fruit fly trap that worked best for me. I used the ones I've linked below — a pre-filled trap that you simply need to puncture at the top and will last 30 days. Within a few hours, I'd caught a number of fruit flies, and after a few weeks, they'd been almost entirely eradicated.

The traps only worked in combination with my prevention routine though, as fruit flies lay eggs in fruit bowls and sink drains. If you want to get rid of the problem for good, you'll need to use traps in combination with other measures to eradicate fruit flies from your home.

BEAPCO Premium Fruit Fly Traps: $15 for 6 @ Amazon

These traps come pre-filled with a liquid that attracts fruit flies, so you simply need to puncture the top instead of fiddling with a bottle of cider vinegar and a homemade trap. They last a month each, although I used a few at a time to tackle the worst of my infestation.

How I prevent fruit flies from coming back

1. Don't leave fresh produce on counters

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I love a fruit bowl as much as the next person, and while I know that my avocados and tomatoes ripen better when I leave them at room temperature, I had to sacrifice my summer sandwiches in the name of a fly-free house.

As the name suggests, fruit flies feed on any fresh produce they can find, but they particularly love fruit. In the end, I bought a dedicated container to store fruit in my refrigerator, which means flies aren't drawn in by any bait sitting on my counters.

2. Pour boiling water down drains

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you know that fruit flies (and drain flies, for that matter) can lay eggs inside your drains? If you're finding fruit flies in your bathroom or other levels of your home, this could be the reason.

One of the best ways to banish these eggs (and wipe out future generations of fruit flies that could torment your home) is to pour boiling water down your drains, and I mean all of your drains. Last summer, I poured a full electric kettle of boiling water down my kitchen drain, bathroom sink and my shower plughole. Once I'd nipped my fruit fly problem in the bud, I stopped doing this in other rooms of my house, but I still pour boiling water down my kitchen drain every evening before I go to bed. It helps that I usually finish my day with a cup of mint tea, as I can build some habit-stacking into my routine without any extra effort.

Cuisinart 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle: was $99, now $69 @ Amazon

I've tested this kettle, and it's a great affordable option with a surprising amount of smart features. You can choose your temperature using the controls on the handle, and see how full your kettle is using the panel on the side.

3. Don't leave dirty dishes out

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Don't make the all-too-common mistake of leaving your dirty dishes in the sink overnight. If you're lucky enough to have a dishwasher, put them straight in to prevent fruit flies from being able to access any food scraps that could be sitting in those bowls or glasses.

If, like me, you're stuck washing your dishes by hand, I'd recommend at least rinsing plates and bowls immediately after eating so you tackle the worst of the problem.

4. Clean the sink after doing the dishes

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You know those little scraps that sit at the bottom of your sink after you've done the dishes? I was never too keen on them aesthetically, but I didn't realize just how much fruit flies love them. We recently covered the difference between fruit flies and drain flies, but if you're finding flies around your drain, don't rule fruit flies out as the culprit. They could be drawn to those scraps.

I scoop out any leftover food after doing the dishes every day, and I then take some antibacterial spray and scrub around the sink with a bristled brush to be extra-safe.

5. Switch to a different trash can

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Switching to a more secure trash can that prevents flies from being able to access any food scraps has been one of the best things I've done. Not only does it prevent any odors from building in your kitchen, it also keeps your trash safe from any unwanted pests, and prevents them from seeking out your kitchen as a source of food.

I'd advise a trash can with a lid that closes very tightly, and ideally one with a hinged lid that will open and close very quickly. You should also clean your trash can every few weeks with a strong disinfectant, and take out the trash every few days to prevent food waste from rotting in your kitchen.

Joseph Joseph Totem Max: was $239 now $215 @ Amazon

I opted for this premium kitchen trash can last year and I think it's brilliant. It has an odor filter to prevent any nasty spells, and there's a separate food waste compartment with its own lid to keep food scraps extra secure and even allow you to add them to a compost heap.