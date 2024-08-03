How to get rid of drain flies — follow these 7 steps

Summertime brings warmth, sunshine, and unfortunately, drain flies. There's nothing worse than walking into your bathroom, flipping on the light, and seeing a sink full of tiny moth-like insects taking flight. Not to be confused with fruit flies, drain flies breed in the organic matter that accumulates in our drains and pipes.



While you might be tempted to try the latest TikTok hack to unclog them from your drains, it's essential to address the root cause of the problem. In addition to tackling these pests directly, consider incorporating fly repellent plants that keep your home bug-free as a natural deterrent.



With the right approach you can reclaim your sink from winged squatters, ensuring a more pleasant and hygienic environment throughout summer and beyond. Lets get into how we can banish those pesky drain flies.

1. Identify the source (Image: © Future) Begin your drain fly investigation by closely observing your drains during peak activity times, typically in the evening or at night. Pay special attention to rarely used drains, as these are common breeding grounds. Place a clear cup upside over the drain opening. If flies are present, they'll be trapped inside the cup within a few hours. Don't forget to inspect overflow holes in sinks and bathtubs, as these often-overlooked spots can harbor drain fly larvae.

2. Clean the drains thoroughly (Image: © Shutterstock) Use a pipe brush to scrub the inside of the drain and pipe, removing the slimy buildup where flies breed. Be thorough, reaching as far down as possible.

For kitchen sinks, safely use boiling water to flush away debris. Boil a full kettle and carefully pour it down the drain in stages, waiting a few seconds between each pour. This helps melt away grease and kill larvae.

For bathroom sinks and showers, use very hot but not boiling water to protect the plumbing. If you have a bathtub, fill it with a few inches of hot water, then release it to create a strong flush.

3. Apply a natural drain cleaner (Image: © Shutterstock) Pour a mixture of 1/2 cup baking soda followed by 1/2 cup white vinegar down the drain. The fizzing action helps dissolve organic matter. After 15 minutes, flush with hot water. Repeat this process daily for a week to ensure effectiveness.

4. Consider an Enzymatic drain gel (Image: © Shutterstock) An alternative to natural methods is using a commercial enzymatic drain gel ($33 for 128 fl oz at Amazon) . Treat the drain according to the package instructions. These products contain beneficial bacteria that eat away at organic matter, eliminating the flies' breeding ground. Allow the gel to work overnight before running water.

5. Set up fly traps (Image: © Shutterstock) Place apple cider vinegar traps near affected areas. Fill a small bowl with apple cider vinegar and a drop of dish soap. Cover with plastic wrap and poke small holes. This will attract and trap adult flies.

6. Maintain clean drains (Image: © Shutterstock) Implement a regular cleaning routine. Flush drains weekly with hot water and perform a monthly deep clean using the baking soda and vinegar method. This prevents future infestations by eliminating potential breeding sites.

7. Check for persistent problems (Image: © Shutterstock) If flies persist after a week of treatment, there may be a hidden issue. Check for leaky pipes under sinks or behind walls. You might need to remove and clean the P-trap beneath the sink.

Regular drain maintenance is crucial for both pest control and household hygiene. For persistent issues, explore how to unclog a drain without using a plunger or try this cleaning hack. And while you're tackling those drain flies, why not also discover how to get rid of gnats in your home.